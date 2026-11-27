After the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires, families like the Levys and Minds are returning to their neighborhoods, celebrating their first Thanksgiving in new or repaired homes and expressing gratitude for their safety and fresh starts.

After surviving the Eaton Fire 22 months ago, the Levy family celebrated their first Thanksgiving in their brand-new home.

"I don't cry very often, but I did then," Mason Levy said. "I fell in love with the old house, but I love this town because I grew up here and my parents are still here. " Like many who were evacuated that night, the couple believed they would return, but couldn't until they finished rebuilding in November. This Thanksgiving, they're thankful to be back in their Altadena neighborhood.

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Celeste and Mason Levy are the first in their neighborhood to move back in.