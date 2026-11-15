Fire spreads between floors at Logan apartment complex, leaves seven units uninhabitable

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A fire damaged apartments at Bridger Pointe in Logan, leaving seven units uninhabitable, the Logan City Fire Department said. A fire damaged apartments at Bridger Pointe in Logan, leaving seven units uninhabitable, the Logan City Fire Department said.

The fire was reported at 11:37 a.m. at 1585 N. 400 East. Crews arrived five minutes later and initially saw no smoke or flames. Less than a minute later, they saw smoke inside an apartment and called for more help. The fire spread between the first and second floors.

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Crews from Hyrum and Wellsville joined the response. Firefighters removed parts of the floors and ceilings to reach the fire. Officials estimated the damage at $500,000. Firefighters believed the fire was more likely caused by an electrical problem in the utility closet.

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