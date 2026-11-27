Pacific Palisades is seeing a Black Friday boom, with sales at Palisades Village running 20% above pre-fire levels after a $100M restoration.

is shaping up to be a blockbuster in Pacific Palisades, where shoppers are opening their wallets nearly two years after a devastating wildfire tore through the coastal community.20% above pre-fire levels, and he expects record holiday crowds across his Southern California shopping destinations.

People shop at Reformation during the reopening of Palisades Village. For Pacific Palisades business owners, however, the holiday shopping surge means more than a boost in sales. The first Black Friday since“Black Friday in the Palisades means something very different this year. It’s not just about holiday shopping or finding a great deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Every dollar spent at a local business is an investment in bringing our community back,” said Michelle Murphy, owner of Pali Trading Post and a survivor of the fire. The uptick in business comes just three months after Palisades Village reopened following a 19-month closure and more than $100 million in restoration work. While the flames largely spared Palisades Village, extensive smoke damage and infrastructure repairs kept the shopping center closed until Aug. 15.