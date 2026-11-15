MetLife Stadium Fire Resolved After Jets Lose 31-12 to Bills, No Transit Impact

A structure fire near the train station adjacent to MetLife Stadium sent flames and thick black smoke billowing over the empty field on Sunday, hours after the Jets lost their fifth straight game to the Buffalo Bills. No injuries have been reported and train service was not affected.

A structure fire near the train station adjacent to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, has been fully resolved. The blaze sent thick black smoke billowing over the empty field on Sunday night, shortly after the New York Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills.

The incident occurred hours after the Jets suffered their fifth consecutive defeat. The final score stood at thirty-one to twelve, marking a significant loss for the team and adding to their current struggles. Emergency responders managed the situation quickly, ensuring no further spread of the flames.

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ESPN reporter Rich Cimini provided the first updates on the developing situation. He announced that a structure fire was reported near the adjacent train station while the stadium was empty. He noted that people were being told to avoid the east plaza on the train station side due to the smoke.

Approximately twenty minutes after the initial report, Cimini posted an update confirming the resolution. He stated that the situation had been resolved and control was regained over the area. This rapid response helped minimize any potential disruption to the surrounding infrastructure.

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An NJ Transit spokesperson confirmed that the fire did not affect nearby train service. Passengers using the station faced no delays or cancellations as a result of the smoke or the emergency response efforts. The transit authority maintained normal operations throughout the incident.

The fire coincided with a difficult game for the Jets, who were defeated by Josh Allen and the Bills. Quarterback Geno Smith entered concussion protocol after a massive hit but eventually returned. He later sustained an ankle injury that removed him from the game completely.

Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik held down the offense in Smith's absence during parts of the game. Allen finished with one hundred ninety-six passing yards and two rushing touchdowns. James Cook added one hundred fifty-seven rushing yards and a seventy-four-yard touchdown run.

Authorities have not released further details about the cause or extent of the damage. There is currently no word on whether any injuries were involved in the fire incident. The empty stadium witnessed the heavy smoke as the fire burned near the east plaza.

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Videos from the area showed flames and smoke rising near the train station. This event adds another layer to a challenging week for the Jets organization. The team continues to face mounting pressure after this latest defeat.