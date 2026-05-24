A large fire near a station in Hackney has led to disruptions in London's rail network, with tube services and overground lines affected. Rail chaos is affecting London's rail network, with severe delays reported on several lines, and travel problems expected to last until at least 9pm.

Dozens of firefighters are tackling an enormous blaze near Hackney Downs Station in east London, with rail chaos affecting tube services and overground lines across London.

A fire in a residential building called Cottrill Gardens in Hackney has seen eight fire engines and 60 firefighters rush to the scene, and a static caravan and two cars were set alight along with part of a grass embankment. Transport for London has suspended two rail lines running through Hackney, with severe delays reported on the Mildmay Line, as crews work to contain the fire, with severe delays reported along the entirety of the Mildmay Line, with no service between Stratford and Gospel Oak, and the Weaver Line operating with extreme disruption.

National Rail has warned that travel problems could last until at least 9pm, and that train services between Liverpool Street and Seven Sisters / Tottenham Hale may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes. The Central Line is experiencing 'minor delays' caused by a fire alert at Leytonstone, but it is unclear if the disruption has affected the Hackney Downs fire]?.

An investigation has been launched to uncover what sparked the huge blaze, and no one was injured in the incident. The fire has been contained, and firefighters remain at the scene. Avoid Liverpool Street area if possible as football fans trying to get home from fixtures express problems.

Heatwave was declared in south-east England on Saturday with temperatures soaring to 32C, with forecasters predicting temperatures could rise to 34C in Greater London on Bank Holiday Monday, with heat health alerts in place in London and parts of England





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

London Fire Rail Chaos Hackney Downs Station Transport For London National Rail Heatwave Liverpool Street Central Line

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Altadena volunteers clear Eaton Fire lots before fire season — they need your helpThe group Neighbors Helping Neighbors is clearing burned lots of overgrown weeds and fire fuels.

Read more »

Rail Safety Act Needs Further Scrutiny Amid ConcernsThe Railway Safety Act and a proposed bill in 2026 have come under fire for assuming that a two-crew mandate leads to increased safety. Critics argue that recent accidents have been caused by other factors. To tackle this issue, Congress should reject one-size-fits-all crew mandates and focus on reforms that will help improve safety and strengthen the industry by enforcing measures that could improve safety by investing in equipment.

Read more »

Neighbors pitch inGroup clears Eaton Fire lots ahead of fire season

Read more »

Rail chaos in London as enormous fire near Hackney Downs Station sparks tube and overground cancellationsAn enormous fire near a station in Hackney has sparked rail chaos across London with tube services and overground lines cancelled and disrupted. Video footage posted to social media shows dark smoke billowing into the air over an aggressive fire near Hackney Downs Station on Sunday evening.

Read more »