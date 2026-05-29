Fire in Hudson River Tunnel Disrupts NYC Commute

An overnight fire in an Amtrak work train car inside a Hudson River tunnel has caused major commuter disruptions. The FDNY declared a two-alarm fire, leading to suspension of NJ Transit and Amtrak services between New York and New Jersey. Two people suffered serious injuries; three others refused medical attention. Service is not expected to resume until afternoon.

The overnight fire is growing into a major commuter headache for thousands of people trying to get into New York City for work. Emergency crews are at the scene after the FDNY declared a two-alarm fire inside the station.

The video showed a chaotic scene with a massive response. Transportation officials said the fire was reported just after 1:30 a.m. on an Amtrak work train car in one of the Hudson River tunnels. The incident escalated to a second alarm response nearly an hour later. Two people are suffering serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

Three others refused medical attention, according to officials. NJ Transit officials said the train service is suspended between Penn Station New York and Newark Penn Station. Amtrak suspended until afternoon Amtrak officials said service to and from New Jersey to New York and points south isn't expected until the afternoon.

"Amtrak apologizes for the inconvenience and is providing rebooking opportunities and refunds while it works to return to scheduled service levels," a statement read. Boston World Cup 2026 transit options: How to get to the stadiumFire rips through 4 rowhomes in Olney section of Philadelphia





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