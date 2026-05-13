Fire in Fordham neighborhood kills 1-year-old boy, injures 6-year-old twin sisters. Door left open fueling the fire

Investigators are trying to find out the cause of a fire in the Fordham neighborhood that killed a 1-year-old boy and injured 6-year-old twin sisters and left an apartment door open, leading to rapid flame spread. Two adults and three firefighters were hurt as well.

Investigators want to know the cause of a fire that killed a 1-year-old boy and injured 6-year-old twin girls in the Fordham neighborhood, and why they were left alone.

The flames started inside the family's apartment with an open door fueling the fire, leading to rapid spread. An FDNY chief said the door was left open allowing smoke and flames to spread rapidly. The 1-year-old boy later identified as Liam Parks was pronounced dead at the hospital with the two other siblings critically injured. Multiple neighbors tried to help but were unable due to intense flames and thick smoke





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Fire Child Burns Fatality Alarm Support Firefighters Investigation Report Smaller Apartment

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