A deadly traffic accident involving a fuel truck on a major Cairo highway resulted in a massive fire that killed at least 30 people and injured 21 others, prompting an investigation and national condolences.

The blaze on Ring Road, a key artery that encircles the Egypt ian capital, also injured at least 21 people and left more than two dozen cars and motorcycles charred, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The stretch of the highway where the crash occurred was in Waraq, a densely populated neighborhood in Giza, part of the Greater Cairo area, according to the Health Ministry. At the scene, rescue workers were pulling people out of burning cars. An Associated Press video shows firefighters working to put out the fire spreading among the cars. Hundreds of people gathered near the scene in the Warraq district of Imbaba, a Cairo suburb.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A fire ripped through a densely populated area of the Egyptian capital late Wednesday, killing at least 30 people, according to a toll released by the health ministry. Ahmed Sameer, who was stuck in traffic as the road was blocked after the accident, saw the fuel truck and many cars on fire. He said he saw at least eight bodies being removed from burned cars.