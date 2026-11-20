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Everyone escaped safely after a fire broke out between two buildings on the North Side early Friday morning, sending flames onto the roof of one of the structures.

SAN ANTONIO — Everyone escaped safely after a fire broke out between two buildings on the North Side early Friday morning, sending flames onto the roof of one of the structures. Firefighters said the flames started between two buildings separated by just a few inches of space. When Castle Hills firefighters arrived, they could see flames coming from the roof of one of the structures.

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With the buildings so close together, firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading farther into the structures. Crews cut away a section of the roof to check whether the fire had made its way inside and continued spraying water down through the narrow gap between the buildings. The extent of the damage has not been disclosed, and investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire.

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