Fire Engulfs Celebrity Hotspot Chiltern Firehouse in London

A fire broke out at the Chiltern Firehouse, a luxury London hotel and restaurant known for attracting celebrities. The blaze forced the evacuation of about 100 people and required a significant firefighting response.

A fire erupted at the prestigious Chiltern Firehouse, a luxury hotel and restaurant renowned as a celebrity haven in central London , on Friday, February 14, 2025. The blaze engulfed the historic red brick building, prompting the evacuation of approximately 100 people. London Fire Brigade deployed over 100 firefighters and 20 fire engines to combat the intense flames. The fire originated in ducting on the ground floor and rapidly ascended to the roof of the four-story structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Despite the challenging conditions presented by the complex, historic building, firefighters successfully contained the blaze after several hours of arduous effort. The Chiltern Firehouse, a former fire station dating back to the late 19th century, is a popular destination for numerous celebrities, including Madonna, Kylie Minogue, and Tom Cruise





PennLive / 🏆 463. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CHILTERN FIREHOUSE LONDON FIRE CELEBRITY HOTSPOT LUXURY HOTEL RESTAURANT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dua Lipa Channels BoHo Energy For a Night Out With Callum TurnerThe allegedly engaged couple stepped out to the celebrity-favorite spot Chiltern Firehouse in London last night.

Read more »

Large fire tears through luxury London hotel known as a celebrity hotspotA fire broke out at a luxury London hotel and restaurant known as a celebrity hotspot, engulfing the historic building and forcing about 100 people to be evacuated

Read more »

Watch: Climate Doomers Fire Confetti Cannon at Sigourney Weaver London PlaySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Milk and Beer: Fire Chief Saves Homes in Devastating Eaton FireOrange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy used milk and beer to save two homes during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California.

Read more »

Fire Country Spinoff: Everything We Know About 'Fire Country: Surfside'Max Thieriot's 'Fire Country' is getting a spinoff starring Jared Padalecki. Here's what we know about 'Fire Country: Surfside', including the plot, cast, and premiere date.

Read more »

Space Heater Safety: San Antonio Fire Department Urges Caution After Fatal FireThree people died in a San Antonio house fire this week, highlighting the importance of space heater safety. The San Antonio Fire Department urges residents to follow preventative measures to avoid tragedies during the colder months.

Read more »