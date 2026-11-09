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Fire Destroys Two Barns in Naples; Regional News Brief

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Fire Destroys Two Barns in Naples; Regional News Brief
Barn Fire · Naples · Ontario County
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An overnight barn fire in Naples destroyed two buildings, while other updates include a football game brawl, midterm election reactions, a fatal crash arrest, and ballot counting in Mississippi.

Naples, N.Y. — An overnight barn fire in the Town of Naples destroyed two barns and caused thousands of dollars in damage, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

When crews arrived, one of the two barns was fully engulfed, and fire personnel worked to prevent a nearby home from catching fire. Officials said the fire eventually spread to the barn parallel to it, fully engulfing that building as well. A fight marred the end of Saturday's Section V Class B football semifinal between East and Monroe, which East won 14-6. Rochester voters respond to midterm election results Rochester, N.Y.

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With Democrats poised to take control of Congress after the midterm elections, some Rochester voters are calling for elected leaders to mA woman faces charges following a fatal crash in Henrietta last month, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Black organizers in Mississippi’s Delta helped put Scott Colom within reach of a historic Senate win as officials continued counting ballots.

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Two masked men crash stolen car into Phoenix gun store, taking two rifles, police say

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