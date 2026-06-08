Fire Destroys Popular Chicago Sports Bar, Hospitalizes One Person

A fire at Hangovers Sports Bar and Liquor Store on Chicago's Northwest Side injured one person and caused significant damage, leaving investigators to determine the cause while nearby residents deal with power outages.

A devastating fire ravaged Hangovers Sports Bar and Liquor Store , a beloved local establishment on Chicago 's Northwest Side, early Monday morning. The blaze, which erupted in the rear of the building before rapidly spreading to the front, resulted in one person being hospitalized and left the structure severely damaged.

Fire crews responded swiftly to the incident near the intersection of West Eddy Street and North Pulaski Road in the Avondale neighborhood. Upon arrival, they encountered a fierce fire that had already caused extensive destruction, shattering windows, scattering debris and broken glass across the vicinity, and leaving illuminated beer signs dangling precariously from interior wires. Initially, officials reported no injuries, but later confirmed that one individual was transported to a hospital; the person's condition was not immediately disclosed.

Fire investigators began examining the scene after 7 a.m. to determine the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation. The incident also impacted nearby residents, with at least one neighbor reporting a power outage that had not yet been restored. The bar, described as a popular gathering spot for locals, will likely be sorely missed as the community mourns the loss of a favorite haunt.

Residents expressed hope for a swift restoration of power, especially as temperatures are forecasted to approach 90 degrees this week, raising concerns about comfort and safety without electricity





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Fire Chicago Sports Bar Liquor Store Avondale Injury Investigation Power Outage

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