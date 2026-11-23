EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A juvenile suspect is in custody after a brand-new playground in Evansville was set on fire early Sunday morning, police said. According to the Evansville Police Department, at 1:50 a.m.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A juvenile suspect is in custody after a brand-new playground in Evansville was set on fire early Sunday morning, police said. According to the Evansville Police Department, at 1:50 a.m., police received multiple calls reporting a fire in the, with one caller reporting flames reaching as high as the surrounding trees.

The new playground at Caldwell Park, located in Evansville, before it was set on fire on Nov. 22, 2026. EPD, Evansville Fire Department, and the Adult Investigations Unit and Parks Unit investigated the area Sunday morning and were able to gather additional information, which led to a juvenile being taken into custody. Police did not share any additional information about the suspect or the incident.

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“We were excited to open this new playground for families in our community, and it’s heartbreaking to see it damaged in this way,” Mayor Stephanie Terry said in a release.n after police said the suspect and “several other juveniles” set fire to a playground at Mays Park. Police did not say anything regarding the Anderson fire and did not mention any relation between the two incidents.

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“Caldwell Park is a place where families come to spend time together, and we know how much this playground meant to the neighborhood,” Danielle Crook, Executive Director of Evansville Parks and Recreation, said. “We’re deeply saddened by this damage, but we remain committed to providing safe, welcoming spaces for residents in every zip code to enjoy. ”WRTV.com Trending Stories