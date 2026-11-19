The top of a semi caught fire Thursday morning on Route 222 heading north in Manheim Township, according to emergency dispatchers.

The top of a semi caught fire Thursday morning on Route 222 heading north in Manheim Township, according to emergency dispatchers. The top of a semi caught fire Thursday morning on Route 222 heading north in Manheim Township, according to emergency dispatchers.

The call came in around 8:13 a.m. when a semi caught fire near the North Eden Road intersection, causing several crews to be called to the scene. Several fire crews worked to battle the blaze and, according to online dispatch records, the scene is still active as of 9:20 a.m.Township proposes increasing property taxes by over 80% in new budget Silver Spring Township is proposing a roughly 80% property tax increase in its 2027 budget, citing rising costs and "significant capital needs ahead.

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"A Lancaster County wildlife center said a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph. The bird only suffered a left-eye injury.

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Man killed after train crashes into vehicle crossing tracks in Franklin County: troopersThe crash happened around 7:48 a.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Highway East and South Cherry Lane, where a car flipped and a person was ejected from the vehicle, dispatch said.5