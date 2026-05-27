Fire crews responding to house explosion in southern Gillespie County

Fire crews in Gillespie County are responding to a house explosion that happened Wednesday morning.According to Fredericksburg Fire and EMS, crews were dispatch

Fire crews in Gillespie County are responding to a house explosion that happened Wednesday morning. According to Fredericksburg Fire and EMS, crews were dispatched to a reported house explosion near 16 Serenity Lane in The Overlook at Bear Creek subdivision, about nine miles south of Fredericksburg.

Crews found the house fully involved in fire. Two patients were found at the scene and taken to hospitals in the San Antonio area. Officials say a large number of responders are in the area, and asks residents to give them space while they work the scene. Fredericksburg Fire and EMS says that fire suppression operations are ongoing, and that the situation appears to be an isolated incident with no further danger to the public or surrounding community.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to sentence him to three years and five months in prison. A Leander resident who bought a Powerball ticket during a morning coffee run has claimed half of a $20 million jackpot, the Texas Lottery announced. The winningSAN ANTONIO - A teenager was arrested Tuesday afternoon after shooting a man while he as robbing two people during a violent series of encounters back in May.

Joseph Anthony Aguilar Campos, 18, was charged with aggravateStart your morning with The National News Desk as Jan Jeffcoat sits down with Senior Fellow in Pediatrics at IMA, Dr. Katherine Welch. Start your morning with The National News Desk as Jan Jeffcoat sits down with former White House economic advisor Steve Moore.





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