Fire crews respond to 3 separate fires in Glenwood Canyon

Fire crews responded to three separate fires in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday. Fire officials said they expected full containment on each of the fires by Thursday night.

Fire crews responded to three separate fires in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday. While fire officials said they expected full containment on each of the fires by Thursday night, a post from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit said the fires serve as an important reminder, warning those who spend time outdoors to use"extreme caution.

" "Your awareness and responsible choices help protect our public lands and the communities that depend on them," the post said. All three fires were south of the Colorado River near the railroad tracks, according to Glenwood Springs Fire Department, and helicopter assisted with bucket drops. One of the fires prompted a closure of the right eastbound lane of Interstate 70 in the area, according to a post from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department.

The smallest of the fires, the Grindstone Fire was held to just 0.1 acre and was contained"with full control expected through the evening," the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit said in a post around 8 p.m. The Devils Hole Creek Fire had grown to roughly 2.5 acres as of the 8 p.m. post, with containment expected later Thursday night. Fire fighters also expected to contain the Shoshone Fire Thursday night, which was estimated at 2 acres, according to the post.

Local rafting companies Defiance Rafting and Blue Sky Adventures provided rafts to help firefighters to access the fire across the Colorado River, according to a Glenwood Springs Fire Department post. An investigator was on scene to determine what sparked each fire, according to the post. The interagency unit said it would update its page"if conditions change or the situation elevates.

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Glenwood Canyon Fires Glenwood Springs Glenwood Springs Fires Grindstone Fire Shoshone Fire

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