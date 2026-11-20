Fire Country season 5 takes its first mid-season hiatus after six episodes. The show returns on December 11 with major plot developments for Bode Leone, Sharon Leone, and Mason Ellis.

Fire Country season 5 is currently on a scheduled pause, meaning viewers will not see new episodes of the CBS series tonight, Friday, November 20. The broadcast network has shifted its programming block to NCAA men's basketball during this interval, creating a significant gap between the sixth and seventh episodes of the fifth season.

Hiatus Schedule And Return Date

The show will resume broadcasting on December 11 with the airing of episode 7, titled Fight the Future. This break marks the first hiatus of the fifth season for the drama series. The initial six episodes of the season premiered throughout November, with the most recent installment, episode 6, airing on Friday, November 13.

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This mid-season break arrives earlier than typical for the series. Unlike previous years where the winter holiday pause occurred closer to the end of the calendar year, this interruption comes after only six episodes have been shown. The fifth season features a reduced episode order of thirteen installments, down from the traditional twenty episodes. Consequently, the show has effectively reached its mid-point, leaving seven episodes remaining to conclude the season.

Edgewater Fire Department Financial Drama

The narrative focus remains heavily on the Edgewater Fire Department, where resources have been stretched thin by Cal Fire demands. Bode Leone and CJ Ryan successfully revitalized the Edgewater Volunteer Fire Department, assembling a team to assist with the workload under the approval of Sharon Leone. Sharon has been managing severe financial deficits within the department, which led to her taking an unclaimed bag of cash from a mobile home park fire debris. She subsequently made an anonymous donation to the fire department to cover these costs.

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Recent events suggest this clandestine financial maneuver is about to have serious repercussions for Sharon. The final episode of the current run hinted that her secret might unravel quickly, placing her in a precarious position as the season progresses into its second half. The tension surrounding the department's solvency adds a layer of personal stakes to the professional challenges faced by the crew.

Mason Ellis And The Data Center Conflict

External pressures are mounting in Edgewater as Mason Ellis returns to town with ambitious economic plans. Mason, a former Edgewater resident, is attempting to revive the local economy through the development of an unexpected data center. This project introduces new characters from Three Rock and sets the stage for a direct confrontation with Bode Leone, who is determined to fight against the data center initiative.

The ideological clash between Bode and Mason represents a central conflict for the remainder of the season. As former friends, their differing visions for the future of their hometown create a personal rivalry that parallels the professional dangers they face. This storyline promises to deepen the emotional complexity of the series as it moves into the latter stages of the fifth season.

Upcoming Storylines And Final Episodes

When Fire Country returns on December 11, the team at Station 42 will face a new crisis involving a frozen industrial accident that leaves a man buried alive. Simultaneously, Sharon will confront a life-or-death situation as she attempts to manage the potential exposure of her secret financial actions. These plot points ensure that the hiatus does not detract from the intensity of the narrative.

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Following the December 11 episode, the series will enter another extended break that lasts through the winter holidays. The final stretch of the season will consist of six episodes and is scheduled to begin on January 8. This strategic pacing allows the show to balance its reduced episode count with high-impact storytelling, ensuring that the remaining installments deliver significant resolution to the ongoing conflicts in Edgewater.