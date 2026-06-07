Fire breaks out on ship under construction in San Diego Bay

The fire was on board the future USNS Harriet Tubman, a John Lewis-class fleet oiler that has been under construction since last year.

SAN DIEGO — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Saturday evening on board a U.S. Navy ship under construction at a San Diego shipyard.

Firefighters from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, Chula Vista Fire Department, National City Fire Department and Coronado Fire Department responded at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard at 2798 Harbor Drive, according to SDFRD officials. The fire was on board the future USNS Harriet Tubman, a John Lewis-class fleet oiler that has been under construction since last year.

"At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening a fire was reported onboard a ship currently under construction in the NASSCO graving dock. NASSCO Fire Department was first to respond, followed by several units from outside the shipyard," the company said in a statement Sunday.

"No injuries were reported and the fire was subdued shortly after. The cause is currently under review. Damage is minimal, with gymnasium/workout equipment being mostly affected.

" More than 80 firefighting personal responded to the fire, and the SDFRD closed the incident about three hours later. The U.S. Navy awarded NASSCO with a contract in 2016 to design and build ships in the next generation of fleet oilers that are designed to transfer fuel to U.S. Navy carrier strike group ships operating at sea.

The 742-feet vessels have a full load displacement of 49,850 tons, with the capacity to carry 157,000 barrels of oil, a significant dry cargo capacity, aviation capability and speeds of up to 20 knots. Other ships in the class with USNS Harriet Tubman include USNS John Lewis, USNS Harvey Milk, USNS Earl Warren, USNS Robert F. Kennedy, USNS Lucy Stone, and USNS Sojourner Truth. Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.





10News / 🏆 732. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

General Dynamics Nassco National City Fire San Diego Bay San Diego Fire Shipyard Fire U.S. Navy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

From San Francisco to San Diego, voters are done writing blank checksFor years, the playbook was simple. Wrap a sales tax in the language of crisis, line up the labor endorsements, outspend the opposition 10-to-1, and watch the measure sail through. As chairman of t…

Read more »

World Cup teams face off at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego ahead of tournamentFour World Cup teams play friendly matches at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego this weekend ahead of the tournament.

Read more »

Toxic pollutant from car tires reaching San Francisco Bay, scientists sayA scientific research group here in the Bay Area is generating new evidence about another type of pollution caused not just by cars, but by their tires. It's a chemical known as 6PPD-Q, which is so toxic to some species of fish that it's believed that a single drop in a swimming pool could be fatal.

Read more »

Santee increasing fire safety measures along San Diego River corridorCity added surveillance cameras in parks, trails and preserves to boost safety efforts while pushing forward with a FEMA-funded wildfire mitigation project

Read more »