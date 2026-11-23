A blaze engulfed a structure on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's 150-acre Calabasas estate early Monday morning. Firefighters extinguished the fire, marking the second incident on the property in five years.

Emergency crews from Los Angeles County successfully extinguished a fire at the Calabasas, California estate owned by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith during the early hours of Monday morning. The blaze originated in a shack located on the couple's 150-acre property, which is valued at approximately $42 million, and has now been fully controlled with no injuries reported among staff or residents.

Firefighters spent more than two hours battling the flames, which were first reported around 3am Pacific Time. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed the situation is secure, while representatives for the couple have not yet provided an official statement regarding the specific cause of the Monday morning incident.

Also read Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Spotted at Malibu Soho House Amid Family Reunion Rumors

This incident marks the second time in five years that a significant fire has broken out on the Smith-Pinkett property. During a previous fire in 2021, smoke damage occurred to the main residence while the couple was home. That earlier incident resulted in a firefighter receiving treatment, but the family remained safe inside the house during that emergency response.

The fire occurred just one day after the couple enjoyed a family afternoon at Soho House in Malibu on Saturday. The gathering included their daughter Willow, who is 26 years old, and their son Jaden, who is 28 years old. Will Smith's mother, Caroline Bright, aged 89, and Jada Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, aged 73, were also in attendance.

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Will Smith was seen being a doting son during the outing, supporting his mother as she leaned on his arm. The family also included Jada Pinkett Smith's nephew, Trey Smith, who is 34 years old and the son of Will Smith's ex-wife, Sheree Zampino. The group posed for photos together during the social event, presenting a united family front.

Recent reports indicate that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have resumed living together under the same roof. A source told People magazine that the couple moved back in together approximately two years ago. The source described the couple as happy and committed to supporting each other, despite their long history of public relationship challenges.

Jada Pinkett Smith publicly revealed in October 2023 that the couple had secretly separated in 2016. She explained on NBC's Today show that they had not divorced legally but felt disconnected. She stated they were exhausted from trying to force a relationship that no longer fit their individual growth, noting they were stuck in a fantasy of what the other person should be.

Despite the public revelation of their separation, the couple has continued to make joint public appearances. They were photographed together during Paris Fashion Week in June, where they attended the Christian Louboutin Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show. Jada Pinkett Smith had previously mentioned that they were engaging in heavy-duty work to redefine their partnership.

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Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith first met on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air when she auditioned for the role of his onscreen girlfriend, Lisa Wilkes. They married in an intimate ceremony on December 31, 1997, in Baltimore, Maryland. Their union has spanned decades, navigating both professional success and personal complexities.

In July, a source confirmed to People that Will Smith had performed with the band The Roots at 2am during the 250th anniversary celebrations of the United States in Philadelphia. Jada Pinkett Smith was present at the event, which was delayed by weather. The source noted that she was there with him as she always is.

Earlier in the year, Jada Pinkett Smith shared a video on her Instagram Stories showing life-sized pillows of their blended family gifted by Will Smith for Valentine's Day. She captioned the post by mentioning the pillows were for a family snuggle, signaling a continued public unity between the two actors.

The cause of the Monday morning fire in Calabasas remains under investigation by local authorities. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of even the most secure and valuable private properties. Residents of the area are advised to remain vigilant regarding fire safety measures during dry seasons.