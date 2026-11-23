A fire broke out in a maintenance shed at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's 150-acre Calabasas estate early Monday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about two hours, no one was injured and the cause was accidental.

A fire broke out in a maintenance shed at the Calabasas, California estate of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies arrived shortly after midnight and found the shed fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters spent about two hours putting out the fire. No one was injured. A spokesperson for the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station told Page Six that the cause of the fire was accidental.

Also read Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out For Rare Family Outing With Kids

Fire Occurs at Smith Pinkett Estate

Security staff at the location reported the fire, a sheriff's representative told The Post. Upon arrival, deputies saw a shed-type structure engulfed in flames. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived and extinguished the fire. The fire never reached any other buildings on the property.

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It is unclear whether the couple or their children were home when the blaze broke out. Smith's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The estate sits on 150 acres on Cold Canyon Road and is valued at 42 million dollars. Smith bought the Calabasas land in 2003 and completed the six-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion in 2010.

Pinkett Smith once described the home as something close to holy ground. She said for Will and me this home was always a spiritual endeavor and that they are very earthy, organic people. The family has suffered a series of fire-related losses over eight years. The costliest came in January 2025 when the Palisades Fire tore through Malibu and destroyed daughter Willow's four-bedroom, five-bath home overlooking the Pacific.

Willow Loses Home to Palisades Blaze

Willow had paid 3.1 million dollars for the hillside retreat in 2020, and later reports put its value closer to 4 million dollars. Aerial photos showed little more than rubble where the modern house once stood. The singer stayed quiet about the loss. Her parents' Calabasas compound did not escape the chaos either.

The family was reportedly forced to evacuate during the same firestorm. Days later, another blaze put the family's Hidden Hills holdings at risk. The Smiths own two homes in the guard-gated celebrity enclave: an 11.3 million dollar mansion and a ranch-style house occupied by son Jaden. The Kenneth Fire erupted on the Los Angeles and Ventura county line in January 2025 and spread fast toward hillside homes in Calabasas and Hidden Hills.

Mandatory evacuation orders covered several Hidden Hills and Calabasas zones. Police investigated the Kenneth Fire as arson and detained a person of interest. Crews ultimately stopped it without a single structure lost. The basement fire that cost 11.3 million dollars broke out in the basement of the Calabasas mansion in September 2021.

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2021 Basement Fire Damages Mansion

Fire trucks and an ambulance arrived that afternoon, with the couple reportedly the only ones home. A source close to the family told Page Six at the time that they are all fine and in the home and that a fireman was treated, but everyone is fine. The house needed a major overhaul, so the Smiths bought the 10,417-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion as a place to stay during repairs.

The family's first big brush with disaster came in November 2018, when the Woolsey Fire swept across Southern California and destroyed celebrity homes up and down the coast. Smoke towered over the hills near the compound. Smith filmed the smoke and told followers he was going up to a higher place to take a look out at the fire.

He said we have not been told to evacuate just yet, but his daughter Willow was nervous so she made him go outside and look and make a daddy assessment. Panning toward his property, he added that their house is there and the fire is right there. That is very scary. We are prepared to evacuate as soon as we get the word.

Smith Family Evacuates During Woolsey Fire

The family did not wait. Smith said if you are in the evacuation zone, go now. We are not in the evacuation zone but I do not like it so we are going to go. Days later, Pinkett Smith, a then 18-year-old Willow and Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne, were photographed approaching a police checkpoint near the property, still barred from going home. The trio climbed back into a waiting Escalade.