A structure fire erupted at the 150-acre Calabasas estate of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith on November 23, 2026. Officials confirm the blaze was accidental and contained to a shed.

A significant fire incident occurred at the 150-acre Calabasas estate belonging to Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith on November 23, 2026. The emergency situation began at approximately 12:04 a.m. when local authorities received reports of a structure fire at the property located on the 1400 block of Cold Canyon Road.

Estate Fire Incident Details

Security personnel stationed at the gated community detected smoke and flames near a maintenance shed on the expansive property. Footage circulated on social media platforms shortly after the alarm was raised, showing bright orange flames illuminating the night sky and emergency responders exiting the premises. The video, captured from outside the closed gates, provided a stark visual of the high flames before two on-site officers were seen leaving the scene moments later.

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Firefighter Dispatch and Response

Dispatch audio released by Page Six reveals that a firefighter reported the blaze was contained to a shed with no spread to the surrounding brush. The firefighter noted that the situation downgraded from a brush fire to a structure fire. A 911 operator issued a call for Quint 110 to respond to the structure fire in the 67th District, indicating a targeted and swift deployment of resources to the specific location.

Official Statement on Cause

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Station arrived on the scene to find a shed-type structure fully engulfed in flames. The spokesperson stated that the incident was determined to be accidental in nature. No injuries were reported among the residents or staff, and the blaze was successfully brought under control by the responding teams.

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Residential Impact and Security

It remains unclear whether Jada Pinkett Smith or Will Smith were present at the residence at the time of the incident. The couple's representatives have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the event. The property, which spans 150 acres, is known for its extensive grounds and high-security measures, which likely helped prevent the fire from spreading to the main house or the surrounding natural landscape.

Next Steps and Community Reaction

Following the containment of the fire, authorities have secured the area to investigate the specific cause of the accidental blaze. The incident has drawn attention due to the high-profile nature of the owners and the location of the estate in Calabasas. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continues to monitor the site to ensure no residual hazards remain for the property owners or the surrounding neighborhood.