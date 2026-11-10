Fire at massive L.A. County business flares up again

A fire at a massive building in Vernon sparked road closures as hundreds of firefighters swarmed the area to extinguish the blaze for a second day Tuesday.

Firefighters were battling a major commercial fire on Nov. 9 that engulfed a building in the Central-Alameda area next to the city of Vernon. A fire at a massive building in Vernon has flared up for a second day, sending plumes of thick, black smoke into the air Tuesday morning.

The fire started in a 15,000-square-foot flooring business at South Alameda and East 55th streets about 1 a.m. Monday and took more than four hours to extinguish — or so crews thought. Video from the scene showed the roads surrounding the building filled with firefighters and equipment, with crews spraying water into the piles of mangled metal and burning material on the lot.

Also read Massive commercial fire near Vernon spreads to adjacent building, prompts major emergency response

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power shut down power lines that were posing a hazard, officials said.

“Crews faced the complicated task of accessing and extinguishing pockets of fire hidden within large quantities of palletized storage,” the LAFD said in awhen they initially announced the fire had been knocked down. “Special units including Heavy Equipment and RS3 were brought in to help expose, access, and pull apart the burning materials. ” The cleanup effort around the fire was expected to take several days, and that was before Tuesday’s flare-up.

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The fire is not expected to impact train service on a nearby rail line and the smell of smoke should dissipate throughout the week, LAFD officials said. Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage. William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder.

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