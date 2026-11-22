A fire at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Serang, Banten, killed at least three workers and left 36 unaccounted for. The blaze began Saturday at 5 p.m. local time; 300 workers were inside, 15 were rescued including four injured.

A fire swept through a candy factory in Indonesia's Banten province, killing at least three workers and leaving 36 others unaccounted for, officials said Sunday.

The blaze broke out at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in the Serang district at 5 p.m. local time on Saturday. Flames engulfed the three-story factory, sending thick black smoke into the sky, television reports showed. Debris littered the floor of the burned-out structure, including twisted metal and blackened, corrugated iron roofing. A company representative said Sunday that 300 workers were inside when the blaze started.

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He added that 54 were initially missing, but 15 have since been rescued. The rescued included four injured workers, the National Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement. The remains of the three killed were transferred to a hospital in seven black body bags for identification. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

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Fire Origin Located At Cooling Unit

Survivors said the fire originated from a cooling unit on the third floor, local media reported. Although the blaze had largely been contained as of Sunday, firefighters were still carrying out intensive cooling operations before they could access all parts of the factory, said Tubagus Mahfud, operations chief of the Serang fire department. He added that the remaining hotspots were concentrated in the central and rear sections of the building.

We are conducting sweeps in the areas that have already been brought under control, Mahfud said. Parts of the structure had collapsed, while poor lighting conditions required firefighters to proceed cautiously. He also said the factory's production materials could cause the fire to reignite, making it critical to complete cooling operations.

Rizky Dwianto, an operations official at the Banten Search and Rescue Agency, said 15 fire trucks, supported by water cannons, were deployed to battle the flames in several parts of the facility more than 12 hours after the fire began. A joint rescue team, including police, the military, the Indonesian Red Cross, and volunteers, was at the scene.

Ongoing Search For Missing Workers Continues

Authorities continue to coordinate with families and the company to determine the whereabouts of employees believed to have been inside the factory when the fire broke out, Dwianto said. Anxious relatives waited for news outside the burnt-out factory. The factory produces Milkita, an Indonesian brand of milk-based candies and snack products. Indonesia has experienced a series of deadly industrial fires in recent years, raising concerns about workplace safety standards and emergency preparedness at manufacturing facilities.