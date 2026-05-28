Fire at girls school in Kenya kills unknown number of people, police say

A fire at a school for girls in central Kenya has caused an unknown number of deaths, according to police, who said search teams have been deployed.

— A fire at a school for girls in central Kenya has caused an unknown number of deaths, according to police, who said search teams have been deployed.

Radio station Capital FM cited Samuel Ndanyi, the regional police commander as saying at least 10 students were killed, according to the Reuters news service. Reuters reports that another broadcaster, Citizen Television, quoted county police official Masoud Mwinyi as telling distraught parents outside the school it is a"distressing and saddening situation.

"The fire broke out early Thursday morning in the boarding school's accommodation section. The cause hasn't been determined. School fires are common in Kenyan boarding schools, with some caused by arson and others by electrical faults. Kenya's deadliest recent school fire occurred in 2001 when 67 students died in a dormitory fire in Machakos County.

In 2024, 21 students burned to death in a school fire in central Kenya. President William Ruto declared three days of mourning. In 2017, 10 students died in a school fire in the capital Nairobi. A student was charged with murder.





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