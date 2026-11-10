Fire at Bangladesh Madrasa Leaves 4 Children Critical

Severe blaze at Jamiatul Ashrafia Madrasa in Narayanganj injures 63 students. Four children remain in critical condition following the emergency incident.

A devastating fire engulfed the Jamiatul Ashrafia Madrasa in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, early Tuesday, leaving at least sixty-three students hospitalized and four children in critical condition. The incident occurred on the second floor of a five-story building situated approximately sixteen kilometers southeast of the capital city, Dhaka. Emergency responders were immediately dispatched to the scene to manage the rapidly spreading flames and rescue the affected students.

Fire Outbreak Details and Immediate Response

The blaze erupted within the library and administrative offices of the educational institution, which houses roughly thirteen hundred students, the majority of whom reside on the premises as boarders. Abdullah Al Arefin, serving as the deputy assistant director of the Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, confirmed that four specialized firefighting units were deployed to the site. These teams successfully brought the fire under control, preventing further structural collapse and ensuring the safety of those not immediately affected by the smoke.

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Critical Health Status of Young Victims

Sultan Mahmud Sikdar, a resident surgeon at the hospital, reported that four students were admitted to the intensive care unit in critical condition. Among these severe cases, one child remains on life support as medical teams work to stabilize their respiratory systems. Despite the severity of the situation, Dr. Sikdar clarified that none of the hospitalized students suffered from direct burn injuries, indicating the primary danger came from the smoke itself.

Medical Analysis of Injuries and Causes

All sixty-three hospitalized students are currently experiencing significant respiratory problems, which medical professionals attribute directly to smoke inhalation during their escape from the building. The lack of physical burns suggests that the fire was contained mostly to the interior spaces, but the dense smoke quickly spread to other floors. Authorities are currently investigating the origin of the fire, with initial suspicions pointing toward an electrical short circuit as the probable cause of the ignition.

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Institutional Context and Broader Impact

The Jamiatul Ashrafia Madrasa is a prominent Islamic religious school in the region, and this incident has raised urgent questions regarding safety protocols in densely populated residential educational facilities. The rapid evacuation of most students without major injury highlights the effectiveness of existing escape routes, yet the critical condition of the four children underscores the lethal nature of the smoke produced. Local authorities are now reviewing fire safety regulations to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Next Steps for Investigation and Recovery

Emergency services continue to monitor the health of all affected students while investigators work to definitively confirm the electrical origin of the fire. The Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence will likely conduct a comprehensive audit of the building's electrical infrastructure to prevent recurrence. Meanwhile, the community and medical staff remain focused on the recovery of the critically ill children, who are receiving round-the-clock care in intensive care units.