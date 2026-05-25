Fire at Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh on UK's Hottest May Day

Three fire crews are tackling a fire at Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh which broke out on the UK's hottest ever May day. The fire affected a large area of vegetation on the ancient volcano, causing thick, black smoke to billow into the air.

Three fire crews are tackling a fire at Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh which broke out on the UK's hottest ever May day. Video posted to social media showed smoke billowing into the air near the ruins of St Anthony's Chapel as greenery across the hill burned below a cloudless Edinburgh sky.

Scottish Fire and Rescue told the Daily Mail it had been called at 6.50pm on Monday after reports of a fire affecting 'a large area of vegetation' on Arthur's Seat. The three crews remain at the scene where the fire is still active. Police Scotland said Holyrood Park was closed to vehicles and added it was asking the public to avoid the area. A maximum temperature of 25C was recorded by the Met Office in Scotland on Monday.

On Sunday some 16 runners were hospitalised for heat exhaustion during the Edinburgh marathon as temperatures hit 23.5C in the Scottish capital. Dozens more, including members of the public, received medical assistance. A fire broke out on Arthur's Seat, above the ruins of St Anthony's Chapel, on Monday evening. In Portobello members of the public sprayed water on runners using garden hoses.

The Arthur's Seat fire came on the hottest ever UK spring day when part of London hit 34.8C. Previously the record-high had stood at 32.8C, achieved in 1922 and 1944. The Met Office said of the highs: 'This heat would be exceptional in the UK even in mid-summer, let alone in May.

' Tuesday could bring some showers to eastern Scotland but it will be hot again for most. In August last year another fire broke out on Arthur's Seat and people were seen 'running down the hill to get away from the smoke'. Thick, black smoke could be seen from Easter Road stadium, where Hibernian were playing Kilmarnock in a game which ended 2-2.

Arthur's Seat is an ancient volcano sitting 251m above sea level, the highest point in Holyrood Park and a Site of Special Scientific Interest. The park has four hill forts, which have stood for 2,000 years, a 15th century medieval chapel and Duddingston Loch, which attracts a variety of birds





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Arthur's Seat Fire Edinburgh UK's Hottest May Day Vegetation Holyrood Park Fire Crews Smoke Edinburgh Marathon Heat Exhaustion Temperature Met Office UK Spring Day August Last Year Hill Forts Site Of Special Scientific Interest Duddingston Loch

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