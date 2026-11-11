Dynamite Releases Fire and Ice Darkwolf 5 Cover Art and Pricing for November 11 Launch

Fire and Ice: Darkwolf #5 arrives November 11, 2026, ending the sword-and-sorcery epic as Darkwolf confronts the Black Claw and the Fire Warlock.

Dynamite Entertainment has officially released the complete cover gallery and confirmed a standard retail price of four dollars and ninety-nine cents for Fire and Ice: Darkwolf #5. The final chapter of this brutal fantasy series is scheduled to hit comic book stores on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. This release marks the definitive conclusion to the narrative arc that began with the legendary artwork of Frank Frazetta.

The issue features six distinct variant covers created by renowned artists including Riccardo Latina, Joe Jusko, Stuart Sayger, Cary Nord, Robert Hack, and Fernando Proietti. Each cover offers a unique visual interpretation of the climactic battle between the lone warrior and the tyrannical forces threatening the kingdom. These variants will be available through standard retail channels for collectors and fans of the genre.

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Writer Dan Panosian and artist Andrey Lunatik deliver the final chapter as Darkwolf attempts to rescue Satara and her children from an imminent sacrificial ritual. The armies of Vvyndral are preparing to witness the birth of a new empire built on bloodshed, and only one warrior stands in their way. The stakes have never been higher for the protagonist who has carved a bloody path through the Black Brigade to reach this moment.

Darkwolf must face the monstrous Black Claw one last time before confronting the Fire Warlock, whose ambition has consumed an entire kingdom. The preview pages reveal a masked warrior engaging in direct combat with a flame-wreathed monster, highlighting the series' focus on hand-to-hand sword fighting rather than large-scale warfare. The art provides a brutal tone while keeping attention on the personal stakes of saving the family.

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The story follows Darkwolf after he crossed mountains and survived betrayal to arrive at the ritual site. Those earlier trials are presented as the reason he is able to reach the confrontation at all, shaping the final fight that the issue builds toward. Readers familiar with the earlier issues will recognize the same emphasis on dark fantasy, monstrous opponents, and a lone protagonist fighting against tyranny.

For readers who have followed the series, the conclusion offers a definitive ending to a fantasy epic built around one warrior's struggle against an empire. For new readers, the preview material indicates that the issue is presented as a complete climax, with the main threats brought into direct confrontation with Darkwolf. The release completes the planned endpoint of this inspired storyline.