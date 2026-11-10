Fionnghuala Shearman Inquest: Boxing Day Fire Caused by Electrical Devices

Gloucestershire coroner concludes accidental death for Fionnghuala Shearman and children after Boxing Day fire caused by electrical devices in living room.

Gloucestershire police officer Tom Shearman lost his wife and two children in a devastating house fire on Boxing Day last year, an inquest has revealed the likely cause was electrical devices left plugged in the living room. The tragedy occurred at the family's home in Brimscombe, near Stroud, resulting in the deaths of Fionnghuala Shearman, known as Nu, seven-year-old Eve, and four-year-old Ohner.

Investigation Finds Electrical Ignition Source

Senior coroner Katy Skerrett officially concluded that the deaths were accidental, accepting evidence that the blaze originated from an electric ignition source within the living area of the Cotswold stone cottage. Leroy Hughes, station manager for Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, testified that the investigation pointed to electrical devices connected to the domestic power supply as the primary trigger for the inferno that consumed the property.

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Hughes explained that the presence of highly combustible items in the room, including a Christmas tree and soft furniture, facilitated the rapid spread of flames throughout the dwelling. The fire caused catastrophic structural damage, destroying the roof timbers, ceilings, and internal stairs, while also inflicting significant destruction on the interior walls and flooring of the mid-terrace home.

Tom Shearman's Desperate Rescue Efforts

Tom Shearman, a serving officer with Gloucestershire Police, survived the incident after escaping through a window, but his attempts to rescue his family were thwarted by the intensity of the heat and smoke. Detective Inspector Louise Missen told the court that Tom was alerted to the danger around 3am when he noticed unusual warmth and a smoky atmosphere while attempting to use the bathroom in the early morning hours.

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Tom immediately shouted for his wife to wake up and retrieve the children, but he was unable to gain entry to their bedroom by striking and kicking the window from the exterior due to the severity of the flames. He also failed to force open the ground-floor doors or re-enter the property through the bathroom window, as the fire's intensity made any further access attempts impossible for his safety.

In a critical decision to prevent further loss of life, Tom broke into his neighbor June's home to rescue her, as she had spent Christmas morning with the family enjoying coffee and cake. He later returned to the front of the burning building, where neighbors heard him shouting in distress that he could not get his family out of the structure.

Coroner Rules Accidental Deaths After Inquest

Senior coroner Katy Skerrett accepted the medical and forensic evidence confirming that the cause of death for Fionnghuala, Eve, and Ohner was exposure to the combustion products of the fire. She paid tribute to Tom Shearman's valiant but ultimately unsuccessful attempts to save his loved ones, describing the event as an absolute tragedy with the most horrific consequences possible for the loving young family.

The court heard that there was no evidence of third-party involvement or any suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire, leading Skerrett to officially rule the deaths as accidental. Formal identification of Fionnghuala Shearman was conducted via a tattoo on her body, while DNA analysis was used to identify the remains of her two children, Eve and Ohner.

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Community Support and Aftermath for Surviving Husband

Tom Shearman sustained quite significant injuries during the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment before being discharged. He has since relied on a tight-knit community response, with family and friends rallying to provide essential support including housing, clothes, food, and companionship during his time of grief.

In a poignant tribute posted on a GoFundMe appeal, Tom described how his life and the lives of his loved ones changed irrevocably on Boxing Day. He expressed the anguish and trauma of the events, stating that his family's core was ripped from him in the most violent way, yet he affirmed his commitment to healing and moving forward despite the abyss he faced.