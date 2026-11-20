Fiona, the celebrated hippopotamus born prematurely in 2017 and beloved worldwide, has passed away due to complications from swallowing a hat that entered her habitat.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has issued a heartbreaking announcement regarding the passing of Fiona, the hippopotamus who became a global icon and source of joy for millions of people around the world.

Fiona died on Thursday following a severe medical emergency that occurred after an accidental intrusion into her habitat. According to the zoo's official statements, a hat was introduced into the enclosure, likely by a visitor or through an unforeseen accident, which Fiona subsequently swallowed. The incident happened last week, prompting the immediate activation of the zoo's veterinary and animal care teams.

Also read Fiona, Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved hippo, dies

Emergency Treatment for Fiona

These dedicated professionals launched an intensive and urgent campaign to remove the foreign object from her system, knowing that such an obstruction could be life-threatening for the large herbivore. Despite their best efforts and the deployment of advanced veterinary interventions, the situation proved to be insurmountable. The zoo confirmed in a poignant Instagram post that despite multiple attempts to maneuver the hat out of her digestive tract, the physical stress and internal complications were too severe for Fiona to survive.

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The veterinary team provided supportive treatment throughout Thursday, but unfortunately, her condition did not improve, leading to her untimely death.