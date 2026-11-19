Cincinnati Zoo staff use a borrowed vibration plate to help Fiona the hippo pass a swallowed knit hat. Veterinarians monitor her progress as she receives pain medication and anti-emetics.

Veterinarians at the Cincinnati Zoo are employing unconventional medical techniques to assist Fiona the hippo in passing a knit hat she ingested nine days ago. The zoo revealed on Wednesday afternoon that they have borrowed a vibration plate from a local horse farm to stimulate her digestive system.

Staff members have been working around the clock to support the famous animal as she continues to struggle with the blockage. A visitor tossed the hat into the air, and an air fan pushed it through a 12-inch opening into Fiona's habitat, where she accidentally consumed it.

Also read Cincinnati Zoo trying to shake loose Fiona the hippo after she swallowed a hat

Vibration Plate Mechanism Explained

The Cincinnati Zoo has implemented a new therapeutic approach involving a vibration plate to encourage movement through Fiona's digestive tract. Zoo personnel encourage the hippo to stand on this specific platform multiple times throughout each day to aid the process.

This method is designed to create physical vibrations that may help dislodge the soft object and guide it further along her intestines. The team believes this mechanical assistance could be the key to resolving the blockage without invasive procedures.

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Medical Treatment and Stakeholder Views

Mike Wenninger serves as the Director of Animal Health at the Cincinnati Zoo and oversees Fiona's current medical care regimen. He stated that the veterinary team is administering pain medication and anti-emetics to prevent nausea and keep the hippo comfortable during the ordeal.

Dr. Gabriella Flocka, a hippo expert with over 12 years of experience treating the species, has provided critical insights into the treatment options. She emphasized that surgical removal is generally not a viable option for hippos due to their immense size and the specific properties of their skin.

Flocka explained that incisions in hippos tend to break down easily due to physics and that their skin characteristics make healing significantly more difficult. Consequently, veterinarians must rely on Fiona's body to pass the object naturally.

Prognosis and Risk Assessment

Historical data regarding similar cases presents a concerning outlook for animals in Fiona's position. Flocka noted that in most instances where objects become permanently stuck in the small intestine, the animals do not survive and may ultimately require euthanasia to prevent suffering.

However, several positive prognostic factors exist in this specific case. The knit hat was discovered early, and its soft, malleable nature contrasts with rigid objects like tennis balls that have caused fatal blockages in other hippos.

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Flocka acknowledged that while the normal passage time for an object is typically three or four days, delays do not automatically indicate a worst-case scenario. The veterinary team continues to monitor Fiona's daily condition closely as they wait for results.

Public Support and Current Status

Zoo staff have offered Fiona a sniff of coffee, a scent she has always liked, and she responded positively to the stimulus. This small interaction highlights the dedicated efforts of the care team to maintain her morale and physical well-being.

Support and prayers from the public have poured in continuously since the incident occurred. Flocka applauded the community for their support and expressed hope that Fiona will successfully pass the hat.

While the delay is concerning, the broader picture remains focused on Fiona's day-to-day comfort and activity levels. Veterinarians remain vigilant, ready to make difficult decisions if her health deteriorates further.