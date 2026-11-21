The Cincinnati Zoo released necropsy results for Fiona, a nine-year-old hippo who died after swallowing a hat. The report explains why medical intervention was impossible and confirms the cause of death.

The Cincinnati Zoo has released detailed findings from the necropsy of Fiona, the famous nine-year-old hippo, confirming that she died from an intestinal obstruction caused by a knit cap she swallowed. The report, published on an Instagram post on November 20, outlines the medical challenges the veterinary team faced and explains why the foreign object could not be removed. Fiona died after staff were unable to clear the hat from her digestive tract following an accident in her habitat.

Necropsy Findings Confirm Fatal Obstruction

Veterinary staff at the Cincinnati Zoo conducted an ultrasound and a colonoscopy on November 17 to attempt to locate and remove the hat from Fiona's system. The necropsy results revealed that the hat had moved deep into her intestines, making laparoscopic removal anatomically impossible. The zoo stated that the location and anatomy of the obstruction left no viable surgical options for the nine-year-old Nile hippopotamus.

Also read Fiona the Hippo Meant So Much to So Many. I Know Exactly Why.

Mike Wenninger, the zoo's director of animal health, explained that Fiona was sedated twice for medical evaluation. An ultrasound showed bunching in her intestines, which indicated her body was trying to pass the obstruction naturally. However, despite using a 9-foot scope during a colonoscopy, staff were unable to detect or retrieve the object. The necropsy confirmed that the hat was lodged in a way that no amount of supportive care could have resolved.

Complex Hippo Digestive System Hindered Treatment

Experts highlighted the unique biological structure of hippos as a major factor in the unsuccessful rescue efforts. Jack Kottwitz, an assistant professor at Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine, told the Associated Press that hippo anatomy makes such obstructions particularly tricky to manage. He noted that hippos have a multichambered stomach for digesting plants, similar to cows, but they do not regurgitate and chew cud.

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These multiple chambers, combined with tissue folds, fluids, and digesting food, effectively hide foreign objects like hats. This anatomical complexity makes removal with an endoscope from the stomach chambers extremely difficult. The zoo emphasized that no treatment aside from supportive care had any chance for success once the hat had passed beyond the reach of their medical instruments.

Fiona's Family And Zoo Staff Coping With Loss

The Cincinnati Zoo shared an update on the emotional state of Fiona's family and the caretaking team. Christina Gorsuch, the zoo's Director of Animal Care, stated that Bibi, Fiona's mother, Tucker, Bibi's mate, and Fritz, Fiona's younger half-brother, are eating and behaving normally since the hippo's death. Gorsuch noted that while it is difficult to know exactly how they are feeling, they appear to be their normal selves.

The keepers, vets, staff, and volunteers have been described as shaken as they navigate the loss of the animal who captivated the world. The zoo area around Hippo Cove remains closed through the weekend to give the animal care team the space they need to process the event and manage the enclosure without public access.

Global Tribute To Iconic Premature Hippo

Fiona captured worldwide attention for nearly a decade following her premature birth in 2017. Born six weeks early at just 29 pounds, she weighed less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at that time. The Cincinnati Zoo often shared photos and videos of her life into adulthood, building a global fanbase that rallied around her survival.

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Zoo officials expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community and beyond. Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike mentioned seeing stadiums, bridges, and buildings lit in purple in her honor. The support received reminded him of the time when everyone pulled together to root for her survival, a period that gave them almost a decade of smiles and memories.