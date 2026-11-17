Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo hippo famous for her premature birth, is under 24-hour veterinary supervision after a visitor's knitted hat blew into her habitat and she swallowed it. The zoo says her care team is cautiously optimistic she will pass the object.

Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo hippopotamus who became a global celebrity after her premature birth in 2017, is under round-the-clock medical supervision after accidentally swallowing part of a knitted hat that a visitor tossed into her enclosure, zoo officials said.

The hat was tossed into the air and struck by a ceiling fan, flinging it through a tiny one-foot opening at the top of her habitat on Nov. 8, according to zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley. The opening sits above the area's viewing windows. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden said in a statement that its veterinary team and hippo care staff are monitoring Fiona around the clock and doing everything they can to help her pass the object safely.

Also read Cincinnati Zoo's Celebrity Hippo Fiona Undergoes Care After Swallowing Visitor's Hat

Zoo Staff Hope Fiona Passes Hat

Zoo staff called the freak accident a total long shot. We probably could not make it happen again if we tried, a Cincinnati Zoo spokesperson told CNN. Her care team is cautiously optimistic that she will pass it and return to her usual self, the zoo said. Wildlife experts fear the hat could block Fiona's digestive tract and trigger life-threatening sepsis, though they remain hopeful the winter accessory will pass through without issue.

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It is not uncommon for captive animals to accidentally eat items dropped into their enclosures. The major concerns regarding Fiona ingesting a cap are primarily that it does not cause an obstruction in her digestive tract which could lead to impaction and damage leading to serious infection and sepsis, Ron Magill, a goodwill ambassador for the Zoo Miami Foundation, told CNN.

Zoo Miami has had to surgically remove items such as a collapsible water bottle from a Komodo dragon and sunglasses from an alligator among many other things, including hearing aids and cellphones, Magill added. Fiona, now 9 years old, gained widespread social media fame after her premature birth in 2017, when she weighed just 29 pounds, 25 pounds less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species and far below the average newborn hippo weight of 100 pounds.

Fiona Rose From Premature Birth To Star

She initially could not stand on her own. She now weighs 2,400 pounds. Fans followed her progress online and became enthralled with her impressive recovery. She became so popular that books were written about her, and she inspired a line of beer, all sorts of clothing and an ice cream flavor.

One couple even got engaged in front of her exhibit, with Fiona getting into the picture while underwater in the background. Fiona remains the primary attraction at the Cincinnati Zoo and has her own brand of merchandise for sale in the zoo's gift shop. Zoo veterinarians and staff continue to monitor her and work to help her pass the hat.