Veterinarians at The Cincinnati Zoo are trying a new approach to help Fiona the hippo after she swallowed a hat.

Veterinarians at The Cincinnati Zoo are working around-the-clock to help beloved hippo Fiona after she swallowed a hat that was tossed into her habitat. The zoo said in a post on X Wednesday night that the zoo's care team was using a vibration plate in an effort to help Fiona, a Nile hippopotamus, pass the hat.

The zoo said the vibration plate was borrowed from a local horse farm and that Fiona's care team encouraged her to stand on the plate throughout the day. In an announcement to X on Tuesday, the zoo said it was closely watching Fiona after they say she ingested the hat 9 days prior.

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Her care team said they tried a colonoscopy to remove the hat but were unsuccessful and performing surgery on a full-grown hippo is not typically possible due to their size and thick skin.

"Fiona remains behind the scenes while she receives care. Her care team even offered her a sniff of coffee, a scent she always has really liked, and they were happy to see her respond," the zoo wrote in the updated post to X on Wednesday. Vibration plates are typically used in equine therapy to increase blood flow and improve circulation for the animal.

The Cincinnati Zoo is hoping that the plate will encourage movement through Fiona's digestive tract to help her pass the hat. Newsweek reached out to The Cincinnati Zoo and veterinarian groups for comment on Fiona's condition via email outside of business hours Wednesday night. Who is Fiona the Hippo? Fiona was born six weeks premature at The Cincinnati Zoo nearly a decade ago and was too small to nurse from her mother, causing her to require around-the-clock care.

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When the zoo started posting Fiona on social media shortly after she was born, she became a bit of celebrity as videos of her playing in the water and her fight to survive captured the hearts of millions of viewers. Fiona has been featured in The New York Times, appeared on The Tonight Show and even inspired books and a line of beer. The world is now watching Fiona closely again and rooting for her recovery.

In a post to X on Wednesday, SeaWorld said, "SeaWorld is sending lots of love to Fiona the Hippo and everyone at the @CincinnatiZoo & Botanical Garden. When you visit any zoological facility, please be aware of your belongings and alert staff immediately if an object falls into an area inhabited by animals.

" Has Abdominal Surgery Ever Been Performed on a Hippo? Veterinarians did successfully perform abdominal surgery on a 600-pound pygmy hippo, Obesa, at the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago. The surgery was the first of its kind and was the result of a collaborative effort between expert veterinarians. Pygmy hippos are also much smaller than a Nile hippopotamus.

In comparison, pygmy hippos will reach between 350 to 600 pounds full grown, while an adult Nile hippo can reach 3,000 to more than 9,000 pounds, making surgery usually a last resort, if even possible, for the massive animals. Veterinarians at The Cincinnati Zoo are working around-the-clock to help beloved hippo Fiona after she swallowed a hat that was tossed into her habitat.

Wednesday night that the zoo's care team was using a vibration plate in an effort to help Fiona, a Nile hippopotamus, pass the hat. The zoo said the vibration plate was borrowed from a local horse farm and that Fiona's care team encouraged her to stand on the plate throughout the day. In an announcement to X on Tuesday, the zoo said it was closely watching Fiona after they say she ingested the hat 9 days prior.

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Her care team said they tried a colonoscopy to remove the hat but were unsuccessful and performing surgery on a full-grown hippo is not typically possible due to their size and thick skin.

"Fiona remains behind the scenes while she receives care. Her care team even offered her a sniff of coffee, a scent she always has really liked, and they were happy to see her respond," the zoo wrote in the updated post to X on Wednesday. Vibration plates are typically used in equine therapy to increase blood flow and improve circulation for the animal.

The Cincinnati Zoo is hoping that the plate will encourage movement through Fiona's digestive tract to help her pass the hat.reached out to The Cincinnati Zoo and veterinarian groups for comment on Fiona's condition via email outside of business hours Wednesday night. Fiona was born six weeks premature at The Cincinnati Zoo nearly a decade ago and was too small to nurse from her mother, causing her to require around-the-clock care.

When the zoo started posting Fiona on social media shortly after she was born, she became a bit of celebrity as videos of her playing in the water and her fight to survive captured the hearts of millions of viewers. The world is now watching Fiona closely again and rooting for her recovery. In a post to X on Wednesday, SeaWorld said,"SeaWorld is sending lots of love to Fiona the Hippo and everyone at the& Botanical Garden.

When you visit any zoological facility, please be aware of your belongings and alert staff immediately if an object falls into an area inhabited by animals.

"Veterinarians did successfully perform abdominal surgery on a 600-pound pygmy hippo, Obesa, at the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago. The surgery was the first of its kind and was the result of a collaborative effort between expert veterinarians. In comparison, pygmy hippos will reach between 350 to 600 pounds full grown, while an adult Nile hippo can reach 3,000 to more than 9,000 pounds, making surgery usually a last resort, if even possible, for the massive animals.