The Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo Fiona is under observation after swallowing a knit hat, drawing global support as staff monitor her condition closely.

The Cincinnati Zoo is currently monitoring the health of Fiona, a southern white hippopotamus who has become an international symbol of resilience, after she accidentally ingested part of a knit hat. The incident occurred in Hippo Cove, prompting staff to implement around-the-clock medical surveillance to ensure the animal's safety and well-being during this unexpected complication.

Fiona's History of Overcoming Premature Birth

Fiona first captured global attention when she was born six weeks premature in 2017, weighing a mere 29 pounds. This birth weight was significantly below the standard for a newborn hippo, making her the smallest premature hippopotamus known to survive at that time. Her early arrival and fragile start required intensive care from zoo professionals, who provided continuous support to help her survive and thrive against the odds.

Also read Cincinnati Zoo says Fiona the hippo has died, days after ingesting a visitor’s hat

The story of her survival resonated with people worldwide, transforming her from a zoo resident into a global icon. Thane Maynard, the former Director of the Cincinnati Zoo, noted the unprecedented level of public engagement, stating that strangers traveling internationally frequently approached him to discuss Fiona. This widespread affection led to the creation of "The Fiona Show" on Facebook, which documented her journey from ultrasound images to her daily growth.

Her popularity extended far beyond the zoo boundaries, influencing local commerce and culture in Cincinnati. Rookwood Pottery featured her in a commercial, and her first birthday celebration included a custom Graeter's ice cream flavor named Chunky Josh Hippo. Local businesses, such as Cincy Shirts owned by Josh Sneed, reported that Fiona-themed merchandise, including sweatshirts inspired by "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas," accounted for the majority of their sales during that period.

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Stakeholder Positions and Global Support

The response to Fiona's initial survival demonstrated a unique intersection of local community spirit and global interest. Even patients at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, many of whom were born prematurely themselves, joined the global fanbase by wearing onesies to support the hippo. This connection highlighted a shared narrative of overcoming early-life challenges, bridging the gap between human medical stories and animal conservation success.

Interestingly, Fiona's admirers included animals in other institutions. Timothy, a hippo at the San Antonio Zoo, sent a love letter to Fiona, illustrating the depth of the cross-species curiosity generated by her story. Wendy Rice, Fiona's keeper, humorously reported that Fiona appeared to wink in response to this unusual fan mail, adding a layer of personality that further endeared her to the public.

Current Health Crisis and Zoo Response

The current health challenge arises from an accidental ingestion of a knit hat that blew into Hippo Cove. While the specific details of the hat's origin are not fully detailed, the zoo has confirmed that Fiona swallowed a portion of the fabric. Her care team is maintaining strict vigilance, with staff monitoring her condition around the clock to prevent any internal complications or blockages.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, the Cincinnati Zoo has expressed cautious optimism regarding Fiona's prognosis. The institution relies on the same dedication and expertise that helped her survive her premature birth, applying modern veterinary practices to navigate this new obstacle. The goal remains to ensure that Fiona returns to her normal health and behavioral patterns as quickly and safely as possible.

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Real-World Impact and Visitor Guidelines

In response to the incident, the Cincinnati Zoo has implemented specific safety protocols for the public. Fiona has been moved off exhibit while she receives medical care, meaning visitors cannot currently view her in her usual habitat. The zoo is actively asking all visitors to secure their belongings, particularly loose items like hats, when near animal habitats to prevent similar accidents in the future.

This situation has reignited the "Team Fiona" movement, with fans and locals once again rallying to support the hippo. The community's continued engagement underscores the significant emotional investment people have in Fiona's welfare. As staff continue their monitoring, the global audience waits for updates, hoping for another positive outcome in Fiona's ongoing life story.