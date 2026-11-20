Fiona the Hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo has died at age 9 after ingesting a child's hat. The zoo announced her passing following extensive veterinary efforts to remove the object.

Fiona the Hippo, a celebrated resident of the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio, died this week at the age of 9 after swallowing a child's hat. The incident occurred when a knit cap fell into her enclosure through a one-foot gap from a fan area. The zoo officially announced her passing on Thursday, following nearly a week of dedicated medical intervention to save her life.

The Cincinnati Zoo confirmed that Fiona died roughly one week after the hat fell into her habitat. During this period, she remained under constant care from veterinary staff who monitored her condition closely. Despite the team's best efforts, the object caused irreversible internal damage that led to her death.

Also read Beloved Cincinnati Zoo hippo Fiona under intensive care after swallowing knit hat

Veterinary Intervention and Rescue Efforts

The zoo veterinarian team tried everything they could to help Fiona after she ingested the hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week. Veterinary staff performed multiple procedures to try to dislodge the object from her digestive tract. They utilized various medical technologies to attempt to move the hat out of her system.

Despite these intensive medical interventions, the hat was ultimately too much to overcome for the hippo. The veterinary staff reported that the object became lodged in a position that standard procedures could not resolve. This blockage led to critical health complications that the medical team could not reverse.

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Specific Medical Treatments Attempted

Fiona underwent multiple tests and treatments in attempts to help pass the hat from her system. The veterinary staff employed innovative techniques to resolve the blockage without surgical intervention. Each method was selected based on Fiona's specific medical needs and the location of the object.

The zoo even brought in a nine-foot scope from the Columbus Zoo to attempt a colonoscopy. This specialized equipment was used to try to reach and retrieve the hat. However, the medical team was unable to reach the hat despite using this advanced scope. The attempt highlighted the severity of the situation and the length to which staff went.

Recent History and Public Reaction

Most recently, the zoo attempted vibration plate therapy to help pass the hat. This non-invasive treatment was designed to stimulate movement within the digestive tract. The therapy did not succeed in dislodging the object before Fiona's condition deteriorated. The zoo emphasized that the hat was thrown by a child through a gap in the fencing.

Millions watched as she began enrichment programs in the pool and eventually acclimated to the deep waters of her enclosure. She also became famous for her social interactions with family members. When she eventually reunited with her mom, Bibi, and her father, Henry, it marked a significant milestone in her life.

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Statement from the Cincinnati Zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo announced her passing in a statement on Thursday. The administration expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their iconic animal. They thanked the public for their support and understanding during this difficult time. The staff requested privacy as they process the loss.

"We know everyone in the community will be crushed by this news, as we all are," the zoo said in its statement. The administration highlighted the emotional toll on the keepers who cared for Fiona daily. They asked people to keep the keepers in their thoughts as they navigate this shock.

Impact on Public and Historical Context

The zoo added that the team is asking for space at this time. They are understandably dealing with grief and professional distress over the incident. The facility has implemented strict safety measures to prevent similar accidents in the future. They want to ensure the safety of all animals and visitors.

Fiona's death comes just a little over 10 years after zookeepers were forced to execute Harambe the Gorilla. That incident also involved a child falling into an enclosure and resulted in global media attention. The comparison highlights the ongoing challenges in balancing animal welfare with public safety. Fiona remains a beloved figure in the history of the Cincinnati Zoo.