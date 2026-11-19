Fiona the hippo, who gained worldwide fame after being born premature in 2017, has died at the Cincinnati Zoo. The institution shared images to celebrate her legacy.

Fiona, the African hippo who captured the hearts of people around the globe since her birth in 2017, has died at the Cincinnati Zoo. She overcame significant odds at the start of her life, entering the world six weeks premature and weighing a mere 29 pounds, which made her one of the smallest hippopotamus calves ever born.

The Journey of a Global Icon

From her fragile beginnings as a tiny, spunky calf to her recent antics as a playful adult, Fiona became an extraordinary resident at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. Her determined nature and vibrant personality turned her into a beloved symbol of resilience and survival, drawing millions of viewers to follow her growth and daily life through social media and zoo updates.

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Leadership Celebrates Unique Legacy

The Executive Chair of the Board Thane Maynard expressed the profound impact Fiona had on the world and the institution. He stated that he had never known an animal so beloved in all his life, describing her presence as being like lightning in a bottle from the day she was born and predicting she will be remembered and adored for many years to come.

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Memorial Tributes and Shared Memories

To honor Fiona's life and contributions to wildlife appreciation, the Zoo shared a comprehensive collection of images spanning her entire journey. These photos documented her evolution from a vulnerable newborn requiring intensive care to a robust adult engaging in typical hippo shenanigans, allowing fans to reflect on the milestones that defined her unique story.

A Final Tribute to Her Spirit

The institution also highlighted favorite videos of Fiona, showcasing the energetic and playful character that endeared her to so many. These media assets serve as a lasting tribute to her spirited nature, ensuring that her memory remains vivid and accessible to those who watched her grow up and find strength in the face of early adversity.