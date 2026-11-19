Fiona, the prematurely born hippo who became a global social media star, died after a knitted hat she swallowed became stuck in her digestive tract. The Cincinnati Zoo said the hat was lodged too far from her stomach and intestines for surgery or endoscopy to remove it.

Fiona the hippo, the Cincinnati Zoo's beloved international star, died on Friday after a knitted hat became lodged in her digestive tract, zoo officials confirmed. The nearly 10-year-old hippo passed away after a week of intense medical intervention failed to clear the obstruction that had entered her enclosure last week.

The tragic incident began when a visitor accidentally tossed a child's knit hat into the air, where a ceiling fan caught it and flung it through a small opening above the windows of Fiona's enclosure. The hat entered the habitat and the hippo ingested it, leading to a life-threatening blockage that staff could not resolve through standard medical procedures.

Also read Cincinnati Zoo hopes a little shake will help Fiona the hippo pass a swallowed hat

Zoo Director Dave Jenike expressed deep sorrow, stating that staff were in shock and did not expect this outcome. He noted that the animal care team was heroic in their efforts to save her, emphasizing that they did everything possible but her body could not fight anymore. He added that she was dearly loved by the Zoo family and countless others around the world.

The hat became lodged approximately 25 feet from her stomach and 50 feet from the end of her intestines, making removal impossible via standard methods. Dr. Mike Wenninger, the zoo's director of animal health, explained that upper and lower GI endoscopy could not reach the object. The location and Fiona's anatomy also made laparoscopic removal impossible, leaving no surgical option for the full-grown hippo.

Advertisement

Veterinarians provided intensive supportive care, including fluids and sedation, in hopes that the hat would pass naturally. Recent examinations using a 9-foot scope and multiple ultrasounds showed intestinal bunching, indicating her body was trying to expel the object. On November 18, the zoo tried a new approach borrowed from a local horse farm, placing Fiona on a vibration plate to aid the process.

Despite these extensive efforts, the necropsy confirmed that no amount of supportive care would have saved her. Thane Maynard, the Cincinnati Zoo Executive Chair of the Board, described Fiona as a gift and a lightning in a bottle. He stated he had never known an animal so beloved in all his life and that she would be remembered and beloved for many years to come.

Fiona first captured the world's heart in 2017 when she was born six weeks premature. While baby hippos typically weigh about 100 pounds at birth, tiny Fiona tipped the scales at a mere 29 pounds. She was hand-raised by zookeepers and grew into a global phenomenon, drawing fans from every corner of the globe to witness her milestones.

Her impact extended beyond the zoo grounds, including a local ice cream named in her honor and the birth of her baby brother Fritz in 2022. The zoo has asked that in lieu of flowers or material gifts, people honor Fiona by spreading love and cheer to those around them. Memorial donations are currently being accepted by the institution to support ongoing animal care programs.

Advertisement

Fans around the world reacted with profound grief upon the announcement of her passing. Many expressed disbelief at the tragic ending of such a celebrated life. The zoo confirmed that the necropsy results aligned with the clinical assessments, confirming that the obstruction was fatal regardless of the medical interventions attempted during her final days.