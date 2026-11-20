Fiona the hippo has died at the Cincinnati Zoo after veterinarians failed to remove a knitted hat from her digestive system. The viral star's death draws comparisons to Harambe.

The Cincinnati Zoo has confirmed the death of Fiona the hippo, a globally recognized Nile Hippopotamus who survived as the smallest premature hippo ever recorded. The beloved animal passed away on Thursday following an extended medical effort to help her safely digest and pass a child's knitted cap that she had accidentally swallowed.

The Accidental Ingestion and Emergency Response

Fiona ingested the hat approximately twelve days prior to her death after a young zoo visitor tossed the item into the air. A ceiling fan in the enclosure caught the knitted cap and catapulted it through a small opening located above the viewing windows of the habitat. Zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley described the incident as a complete accident with no malicious intent behind the visitor's action.

Also read Beloved Cincinnati Zoo hippo Fiona under intensive care after swallowing knit hat

Upon discovering the missing item in Fiona's system, the veterinary team immediately began intensive monitoring and care. The staff worked for several days to ensure the young hippo could safely pass the obstruction without invasive surgery. Because Fiona was still young, surgical intervention was not considered a viable option due to the risks involved.

Medical Procedures and Supportive Care Measures

Veterinarians employed a variety of unconventional and standard medical techniques to aid Fiona's recovery. The team kept her well-hydrated and administered special treats to encourage normal digestive activity. They also utilized a vibration plate borrowed from a local horse farm, requiring Fiona to stand on the machine several times a day in hopes that the vibration would help move the obstruction through her digestive tract.

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Mike Wenninger, the zoo's director of animal health, stated that the staff sedated Fiona twice to thoroughly evaluate her internal condition. An ultrasound performed on Tuesday revealed bunching within her intestines, indicating that the digestive system was still struggling to pass the blockage. The veterinary team also conducted a colonoscopy using a nine-foot scope, but they were unable to detect or retrieve the hat during the procedure.

Global Mourning and Comparisons to Harambe

Fiona's struggle triggered an outpouring of emotional support from fans around the world, with social media users expressing their devotion to her survival. The Cincinnati Zoo issued a statement confirming that despite multiple attempts to remove the hat, the obstruction proved too difficult for her system to overcome naturally.

The zoo emphasized that the veterinary staff provided all necessary supportive care in a desperate attempt to save her life, but their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. The institution acknowledged the devastation felt by the local community and urged all fans to keep Fiona's keepers and veterinarians in their thoughts and prayers as they cope with this tragic loss.

Legacy and Historical Context of Viral Zoo Animals

Fiona first captured global attention in the months following the death of Harambe, a gorilla who was shot at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016 after a young boy fell into his enclosure. Born six weeks premature in 2017 and weighing only twenty-nine pounds, Fiona's miraculous survival helped restore the zoo's image after the controversial incident.

Harambe, who weighed four hundred pounds, was fatally shot by zoo officials just one day after his seventeenth birthday in May 2016. The decision to shoot was based on the belief that a tranquilizer would have taken too long and that Harambe was agitated and posed an imminent danger to the child.

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Footage from that day showed Harambe holding the hand of the boy as he was pulled through shallow water in the enclosure moat. The boy spent approximately ten minutes inside the exhibit before zoo staff took the fatal action to protect the child.

From Global Icon to Community Grief

The shooting of Harambe sparked widespread outrage and turned the gorilla into a global internet icon, spawning countless memes and the viral hashtag Justice For Harambe. Online petitions jokingly sought to add his face to Mount Rushmore or the Lincoln Memorial, and the meme even influenced the 2016 US presidential election with write-in campaigns.

Fiona and her younger brother Fritz became symbols of healing and joy, charming people with videos of them eating watermelons and playing in their water tanks. Her stubbornness and playful behavior, often described as zoomies, captivated audiences and turned the tiny hippo into a diva of the internet.

Following her death, widespread mourning has begun, with many observers drawing direct comparisons between Fiona and Harambe. Both animals captured the world's attention and suffered untimely deaths involving young visitors in their habitats, cementing their status as iconic figures in the history of the Cincinnati Zoo.