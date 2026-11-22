Fiona the hippo has died at age nine after complications from swallowing a hat at the Cincinnati Zoo. Her premature birth made her a global icon.

Fiona the hippo has died at the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio. She was 9 years old. The death was announced on Thursday. It followed a medical emergency after she swallowed a knit hat. The incident began when a visitor accidentally threw the hat into her enclosure. The hat was caught by a ceiling fan. It landed in her habitat through a small opening. This event ended the life of a global sensation. Her survival as a premature infant captured hearts worldwide.

Medical Care And Failed Interventions

The Cincinnati Zoo provided round-the-clock care for Fiona. This began more than a week after the incident. Specialists advised that surgery was not an option. Fiona was a full-grown hippo. Veterinary staff kept her hydrated. They gave her treats and monitored her. A vibration plate was borrowed from a horse farm. Fiona stood on it several times a day. The shaking aimed to move the hat. Despite these attempts, the hat could not be cleared. The zoo stated it was too much to overcome.

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Veterinarians sedated Fiona twice to evaluate her condition. An ultrasound was performed on a Tuesday. It showed bunching of her intestines. A colonoscopy used a 9-foot scope. No obstruction was detected during the procedure. The zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley confirmed the accident. The hat was tossed in the air by a visitor. It deflected into the enclosure above the viewing windows. This confirms the safety breach was unintentional.

Stakeholder Reactions And Public Mourning

Amy Haacke from Dayton visited the zoo. She is a special educator and fan. She uses Fiona books in her classroom. She owns three Fiona shirts. She said they felt it meant a lot to be there. They were present at her birth. They returned to mourn her passing. Yolanda Gould works in Covington. She is 80 miles away. Her office left early to travel. She felt devastated after following Fiona. The journey was significant for her.

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Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called Fiona an icon. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval praised her perseverance. The Cincinnati Bengals offered condolences. They called her the queen of the city. Second Lady Usha Vance posted a photo. She is married to Vice President JD Vance. Their family has a home in Cincinnati. The photo shows their child with Fiona. She expressed sadness over the news. The family loved visiting her at the zoo. These reactions highlight her cultural impact.

Expert Analysis And Industry Warnings

Surgery presented major logistical challenges. Multiple incisions would have been needed. The procedure would have been very long. Hippos are difficult to anesthetize. They have notoriously thick skin. Jack Kottwitz from Michigan State University noted this. The hat fibers posed a particular danger. Its size was small but risky. Hippos have a multichempered stomach. They digest plants in a large tract. Jan Hawkins from North Carolina State University commented. Imaging is difficult in large animals. Normal imaging cannot be used easily. It is hard to locate the hat. The gastrointestinal system is very large. Any object must travel through it.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums issued a statement. They accredited the Cincinnati Zoo. They praised the extraordinary care provided. The care was 24/7 throughout the event. They called it heartbreaking. Zoos worldwide warn about object dangers. Objects can be tossed into habitats. Wind can blow objects in too. This tragedy reinforces safety protocols. Fiona's death impacts the industry. Her legacy remains a symbol of joy. The zoo stayed open late for lights. Visitors left flowers by her statue. Cards expressed deep sadness. One note called her forever Fiona.