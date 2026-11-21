Fiona the hippo dies after a knitted hat caused a fatal intestinal blockage. The Cincinnati Zoo details failed removal efforts and the postmortem findings.

Fiona, the celebrated nine-year-old hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo, has died after a knitted hat became fatally lodged in her digestive system. The animal, who gained global fame for surviving premature birth, succumbed to the obstruction on Thursday following intensive medical intervention. Zoo Director Dave Jenike confirmed that specialists exhausted all options to remove the item before her passing.

Medical Failure to Remove Knitted Hat

Zoo Director Dave Jenike explained that the hat remained trapped too deep within Fiona's body to be retrieved safely. A postmortem exam revealed the hat was stuck halfway into her small intestine, approximately 25 feet past the stomach outflow. The obstruction was located about 50 feet from the end of her digestive tract, making it inaccessible to standard veterinary tools. Jenike stated that specialized endoscopes could not reach the blockage due to the hippo's unique anatomical attachments to the body wall.

Also read Fiona, Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved hippo, dies

Veterinary Team Intervention Efforts

Mike Wenninger, the director of animal health at the Cincinnati Zoo, detailed the extensive measures taken to save Fiona. Veterinarians sedated her twice to evaluate her condition and performed a colonoscopy using a nine-foot scope. An oral ultrasound conducted on Tuesday showed bunching in her intestines, indicating her body was struggling to pass the obstruction. Despite these invasive procedures, the hat remained undetected and stuck.

Unintentional Incident Caused Blockage

Michelle Curley, a zoo spokesperson, clarified that the hat was accidentally flung into the enclosure by a child nearly two weeks prior to the diagnosis. A ceiling fan caught the item and catapulted it through a small opening above the viewing windows. Fiona consumed the hat approximately 11 days after the incident. Workers provided supportive care, including hydration and treats, while monitoring her closely during this period.

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Unconventional Treatment Strategies Used

The veterinary team employed creative methods to try and dislodge the obstruction. They borrowed a vibration plate from a local horse farm, encouraging Fiona to stand on it several times a day. The hope was that the shaking would help move the hat through her digestive system. However, these efforts proved unsuccessful as the hat remained firmly lodged in her intestines despite the constant vibration.

Public Outcry and Legacy of Fiona

News of Fiona's death has devastated fans worldwide, leading to a massive memorial of cards and flowers outside the zoo. Her survival brought hope after previous controversies, including the shooting of Harambe. Born six weeks premature in January 2017, she weighed just 29 pounds, less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species. Her journey from a fragile calf to a beloved adult captivated audiences globally until her tragic end.