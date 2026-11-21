Cincinnati Zoo confirms Fiona the hippo died Thursday after a knitted hat caused a fatal intestinal blockage. Specialists could not remove the object due to anatomical constraints.

Fiona, the internationally renowned hippo, passed away on Thursday at the Cincinnati Zoo after suffering from an intestinal obstruction caused by a knitted hat. The nine-year-old animal, who was born six weeks premature in January 2017, consumed the item after it was accidentally thrown into her enclosure by a visitor nearly two weeks prior.

Medical Details of the Fatal Obstruction

A postmortem examination, known as a necropsy, revealed that the hat was lodged halfway into her small intestine, approximately 25 feet past the stomach outflow. Dave Jenike, the Director of the Cincinnati Zoo, explained that the object was situated 50 feet from the end of the digestive tract, making it inaccessible to standard veterinary tools.

Also read Fiona The Hippo Swallowed Knit Hat Cincinnati Zoo Vibration Plate Treatment

Veterinarians determined that the hippo's unique anatomy and the attachments of her intestinal tract to her body wall left no viable entry points for specialized endoscopes. Jenike stated that performing a laparotomy, or open incision surgery, would have been a death sentence due to the extreme difficulty of anesthetizing a hippo and the thickness of their skin, which can exceed two inches in certain areas.

Veterinary Efforts and Treatment Options

Before the final diagnosis, the veterinary team, led by Mike Wenninger, the director of animal health, attempted various interventions to resolve the blockage. They sedated Fiona twice to evaluate her condition and performed a colonoscopy using a nine-foot scope, which failed to detect the obstruction.

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An oral ultrasound conducted earlier also proved ineffective in locating the hat. To encourage natural passage, staff provided supportive care and utilized a vibration plate borrowed from a nearby horse farm. This device was used multiple times daily to create shaking motions that might help move the item through her digestive system.

Origin of the Incident and Visitor Role

Michelle Curley, a spokesperson for the Cincinnati Zoo, confirmed that the incident was a complete accident. The knitted hat was caught by a ceiling fan and catapulted through a small opening above the viewing windows into the hippo's habitat. Fiona consumed the object approximately 11 days before her death.

The zoo emphasized that this was an unintentional event caused by a child's play. Despite the tragic outcome, the facility noted that they did everything possible to assist Fiona, including monitoring her movements closely and providing hydration and treats to maintain her strength during the ordeal.

Legacy and Public Reaction

Fiona's death has devastated fans around the world, leading to a massive memorial appearing outside the zoo. The gathering includes numerous cards, flowers, and tributes from people who followed her journey online since her difficult birth. She originally weighed only 29 pounds, which was less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at that time.

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Her survival from that premature birth and subsequent health scares brought a positive narrative to the Cincinnati Zoo following the controversy surrounding Harambe, the gorilla shot in 2016. Fiona's story captured global attention as a symbol of resilience, making her recent passing a significant loss to the animal conservation community.