Cincinnati Zoo announces the death of Fiona the hippo after she ingested a visitor's hat. The loss draws immediate comparisons to Harambe, raising safety concerns for the facility.

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced on Thursday that Fiona, the beloved premature-born hippo, has died after ingesting a visitor's hat. The tragedy occurred after the hat was accidentally deflected through a small opening above the viewing windows and hit a ceiling fan, landing inside her enclosure.

Incident Details and Official Response

Zoo officials stated that despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much for the young animal to overcome. Michelle Curley, a spokesperson for the facility, confirmed that the hat entered the enclosure by accident. The physical trauma caused by the ingestion proved fatal for the now 17-year-old great ape, ending a life that had brought global joy.

Also read Fiona, Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved hippo, dies

The announcement has sparked widespread mourning and immediate comparisons to the death of Harambe, a beloved endangered gorilla who was fatally shot by workers in 2016. That 2016 incident occurred after a little boy fell into the gorilla exhibit, leading to months of international backlash and a shadow over the zoo's reputation for a long period.

Restoration of Public Image

For nearly a decade, Fiona served as a beacon of positive attention for the reeling zoo. Her premature birth and miraculous survival were shared worldwide through videos and blog posts showing her taking a bottle, splashing in a pool, and learning to run. Her presence helped restore the zoo's image and turned it into a symbol of resilience and hope for many viewers around the globe.

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However, a decade later, the Cincinnati Zoo has found itself in a similarly tragic situation. The untimely death of Fiona, involving a visitor's item, mirrors the circumstances surrounding Harambe's death. This convergence of events has intensified the scrutiny on the facility's safety protocols and public relations strategies in the aftermath of such a loss.

Social Media Reaction and Memes

AI images depicting the 17-year-old great ape ushering 9-year-old Fiona across the rainbow bridge have plastered social media platforms. These images show the pair surrounded by clouds, next to the gates of heaven. These visual tributes highlight the deep emotional connection the public felt for both animals, who captured the world's attention in very different but equally poignant ways.

Some posts argued that these two deaths demonstrate that the zoo needs to do better at keeping animals safe. Other users called for compassion for the facility, acknowledging the grief of the staff. Dino Buddies, a local wildlife outreach company, issued a statement expressing devastation and urging everyone to extend compassion, kindness, and grace to Fiona's keepers and veterinary team.

Safety Changes and Legal Context

After Harambe was killed, the zoo reopened its gorilla exhibit with a higher, reinforced barrier to prevent similar incidents. The legal aftermath of the 2016 incident included tongue-in-cheek online petitions to add Harambe's face to Mount Rushmore or the Lincoln Memorial. A more somber "Justice for Harambe" petition sought to hold the boy's mother responsible, but the county prosecutor determined there was no cause for charges.

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In the current case of Fiona, Michelle Curley emphasized the accidental nature of the hat's entry. The incident highlights the challenges of maintaining secure boundaries in highly visible, public-facing exhibits. While the hat got in through a small opening, the resulting fatal consequences have reignited debates about enclosure design and visitor behavior.

Community Impact and Local Sentiment

Local residents have expressed profound sadness, with many viewing both Fiona and Harambe as tokens of Cincinnati. Marianne King posted on Facebook that the two saddest days in her time in the city came from the zoo, referencing both deaths. Joanne Prater, who lives in the Cincinnati suburb of Loveland, noted that every person she spoke with at a high school fundraiser was talking about Fiona and comparing the situation to Harambe.

Both deaths have left a lasting mark on the community and the global audience that followed the zoo's narrative. While accidents do happen, as Prater noted, the prevention of both tragedies remains a point of discussion. The Cincinnati Zoo now faces the task of managing public grief while ensuring such incidents do not recur in their future operations.