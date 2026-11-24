Fiona, the nine-year-old hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo, died after a hat thrown by a young visitor became lodged in her small intestine. The zoo has added netting above viewing windows and removed ceiling fans in Hippo Cove as safety measures.

Fiona, the celebrated nine-year-old hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo, died last Thursday after a visitor's hat became lodged in her small intestine, causing a fatal blockage.

The zoo has since added netting above viewing windows and removed ceiling fans in Hippo Cove to prevent similar accidents. Hippo Cove reopened on Monday with the new safety measures in place. The incident occurred on November 6 when Kevin Blaney, a semi-retired Air Force veteran from St. Louis, was visiting the zoo with his wife, Lori.

Also read Hippo Cove at Cincinnati Zoo reopens with protective measures following beloved hippo Fiona's death

Eyewitness Recalls Hat Incident

Blaney said there were no more than 12 people around the enclosure when a boy, who looked around seven years old, threw his hat into the air. A ceiling fan above the water then pushed the hat over the barrier and into the enclosure where Fiona and other hippos were swimming. Blaney observed two hippos using their noses to play with and investigate the hat. He and his wife immediately notified two zoo staff members.

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They seemed very concerned, and they were getting on their radios. I was like, Okay, I did the right thing, Blaney said. The young boy was seen crying and was being ushered out by a woman who told him they would get him another hat. The couple left the zoo and only realized the seriousness days later when they saw a video of a team member explaining what had happened.

Could I have done anything different? Obviously, I couldn't have. It just made me think of how important it is to follow the rules, Blaney said. The knit hat became lodged in the middle of Fiona's small intestine, making it impossible to remove.

It was eventually found in a hard-to-reach spot 25 feet from her stomach and 50 feet from the end of her intestines. Veterinary teams at the Cincinnati Zoo attempted to save Fiona but were unsuccessful. Cincinnati Zoo Director Dave Jenike addressed the loss in a news release. He confirmed that the zoo had implemented new safety measures out of an abundance of caution and care to make sure something like this never happens again.

Zoo Implements Safety Measures

The zoo added a layer of netting above the viewing windows to create a physical barrier preventing objects from entering the water. All ceiling fans in the area were also removed. Since Fiona's death on Thursday, fans worldwide have poured out their grief. Visitors covered a hippo statue with flowers and handwritten notes.

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Others left watermelons and pumpkins, Fiona's favorite treats. One tribute note stated that she brought so much love in her lifetime. Visitor Sandy Vanatsky told WCPO, We all just loved her. She was like a symbol of Cincinnati.

I think after I walk around and read a lot of the things that have been written for her and the special notes and cards, it will help. The zoo provided updates on the other hippos. Bibi, Fiona's mother, Tucker, Bibi's mate, and Fritz, Fiona's younger half-brother, have all been eating and behaving normally. Jenike said the animals were doing well, eating, behaving normally.

Visitors Pay Tribute to Fiona

A growing memorial was set up for Fiona, with visitors on Monday saying they wanted to bring closure to her story. Fiona's story began in 2017 when she was born six weeks premature, weighing just 29 pounds, less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at that time. She was unable to nurse, so a zoo staffer hand-milked her mother to keep her alive.

Her survival brought an uplifting turn for the zoo after months of backlash over the shooting of Harambe.