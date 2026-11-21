The Cincinnati Zoo releases necropsy details for Fiona, explaining why surgery was impossible after she ingested a hat, and confirms other hippos are recovering.

The Cincinnati Zoo has released detailed findings regarding the death of Fiona, the world-famous nine-year-old hippo who passed away after swallowing a knit cap. Following the necropsy results shared on November 20, the institution confirmed that the location and anatomical structure of the obstruction made any surgical intervention impossible.

Necropsy Results Confirm Fatal Obstruction

The necropsy report revealed that the hat had become lodged in a part of Fiona's digestive tract where laparoscopic removal was not feasible. Veterinary experts determined that no amount of supportive care could have reversed the situation once the obstruction was identified in such a complex anatomical area. The medical evaluation confirmed that the physical location of the item prevented any successful retrieval procedures from saving her life.

Also read Fiona the Cincinnati Zoo hippo: Why criminal charges in her death are unlikely

Medical Team Efforts and Sedation Details

On November 17, veterinary staff sedated Fiona to conduct a comprehensive medical evaluation. The procedure included an ultrasound and a colonoscopy using a nine-foot scope to locate the foreign object. The ultrasound showed bunching of her intestines, indicating her body was attempting to pass the blockage. Despite multiple attempts by the vet staff to move the hat out of her system, the obstruction proved too severe to overcome through non-surgical means.

Expert Analysis on Hippo Digestive Anatomy

Jack Kottwitz, an assistant professor at Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine, explained the biological constraints involved in the case. He noted that hippos possess a multichambered stomach similar to cows but do not regurgitate and chew cud. The multiple chambers, tissue folds, and digesting food easily hide foreign objects, making removal with an endoscope from the stomach chambers extremely difficult. This anatomical complexity significantly hindered the veterinary team's ability to extract the hat.

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Family Status and Public Support

Christina Gorsuch, the Zoo's Director of Animal Care, reported that Fiona's family members, including her mother Bibi, her mate Tucker, and her younger half-brother Fritz, are eating and behaving normally. While it is difficult to know exactly how the other hippos are feeling, they appear to be their usual selves. The zoo also highlighted the overwhelming global support received, noting that stadiums and buildings lit up in purple as fans rallied around the beloved animal.

Incident Cause and Ongoing Tragedy

Mike Wenninger, the zoo's director of animal health, stated that Fiona swallowed the hat after a visitor tossed it in the air. A ceiling fan caught the item and blew it through a small window opening above her enclosure. The loss has shaken keepers, vets, and volunteers alike. The area around Hippo Cove remains closed through the weekend to give the animal care team the space they need to navigate this unexpected tragedy.