Fiona Simpson Avoids Teaching Ban After Controversy Over Photos at Burlington House School

Fiona Simpson escaped a professional ban from the Teaching Regulation Agency despite providing explicit materials to a vulnerable pupil at Burlington House School.

A former photography teacher at an independent special educational needs school in West London has successfully defended her professional license after a regulatory panel found her guilty of unacceptable professional conduct but decided against issuing a ban. Fiona Simpson, who was employed by Burlington House School in Fulham, faced serious allegations regarding her handling of sensitive materials and her physical interactions with a vulnerable pupil.

Unsuitable Art Materials Provided to Student

The central controversy involved Simpson providing two specific art books, Diary by Corinne Day and Emotions and Relations, to a student identified as Pupil B. The panel noted that these books contained highly graphic images, including depictions of drug use, oral sex, nudity, and a blood-splattered bedroom. A witness reported seeing a sticky note with the child's first initial attached to one of the texts, suggesting the materials were directed specifically at that student.

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Simpson argued before the Teaching Regulation Agency panel that her students were young adults in an A-level photography course rather than primary school children. She stated that she did not believe in censoring the arts and maintained that pupils should understand the history of photography and its key figures. The school, which charges £51,552 per year for tuition, caters to pupils with special educational needs and prides itself on providing tailored individual instruction.

Panel Criticizes Lack of Supervision and Support

Despite Simpson's defense regarding artistic education, the regulatory panel described her explanation as misguided. They emphasized that the primary concern was not the inherent inappropriateness of the artists themselves, but rather the apparent disregard for the specific needs of a highly vulnerable pupil. The panel determined that there was no evidence of material supervision, support, or contextualization provided to the student when exposed to these explicit images.

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The panel further concluded that it ought to have been readily apparent to Simpson that providing such unstructured material carried significant risks to the student's wellbeing. They noted there was no suggestion that she considered these risks or consulted with professional colleagues on how to approach such sensitive imagery. This failure to adapt educational resources to the specific needs of her special educational needs students formed the basis of the conduct violation.

Physical Contact and Safeguarding Breaches Confirmed

In addition to the material concerns, the panel reviewed CCTV footage and testimony regarding Simpson's physical interactions with students. It was recorded that Simpson tapped a pupil on the bottom with a book or magazine while swinging the item toward them as they walked ahead of her. Although Simpson claimed this was an unintentional gesture to encourage the pupil to return to class, the panel ruled the contact was inappropriate and entirely unwarranted.

Further safeguarding failures included an incident where Simpson took an unwell pupil to a cafe during school hours. The regulatory body determined this action constituted a breach of safety protocols. Burlington House School dismissed Simpson during her probationary period in March 2023 and referred the matter to the Teaching Regulation Agency in June of that year for investigation.

Regulatory Decision and Future Implications

Following a hearing in October 2026, the panel found Simpson guilty of unacceptable professional conduct but recommended that she should not be banned from teaching. They classified her misconduct as at the lower possible end of the spectrum. However, the panel explicitly stated there was no evidence that Simpson had developed insight into her behavior and warned that there was a risk of repetition.

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The decision to allow her to continue teaching was based on the conclusion that publishing the findings would alert future employers to the risks, allowing schools to implement appropriate supervision. The report also highlighted Simpson's prior legal issues, including a drink driving conviction at West London Magistrates Court on October 22, 2021, and a conviction for assault by beating of an emergency worker on July 17, 2023. These past convictions were considered in the broader context of her professional conduct record.