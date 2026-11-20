Fiona Shackleton advises sanctioned Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin as his ex-wife Natalia seeks a record-breaking £2.17billion settlement in London's High Court.

Sanctioned Russian mining magnate Vladimir Potanin is defending his £27 billion fortune in the United Kingdom's highest-stakes divorce proceeding, represented by the prominent legal figure Fiona Shackleton. His former wife, Natalia Potanina, has filed claims at London's High Court seeking a distribution that could reach £2.17 billion, potentially establishing a new precedent for spousal payouts in British legal history. The case has drawn significant attention due to the immense scale of the assets involved and the high-profile nature of the legal counsel engaged to represent the opposing parties.

Shackleton Represents Potanin in High Court Dispute

Fiona Shackleton is acting as the primary legal representative for Vladimir Potanin, a 65-year-old metals tycoon and majority shareholder in the mining giant Norilsk Nickel. Shackleton is widely recognized for her extensive experience in high-value family law disputes involving international wealth and royal figures. Her appointment underscores the complexity of the financial arguments being presented in the proceedings before Mr Justice MacDonald. Potanin, who amassed his fortune following the collapse of the Soviet Union and previously served as deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin, is navigating a legal battle that tests the limits of cross-border asset distribution.

Also read Natalia Potanina Sues Vladimir Potanin for £600 Million in Historic UK Divorce

The 70-year-old Baroness Shackleton brings a storied career to the courtroom, having previously advised King Charles during his divorce from Princess Diana in 1996. Her representation extends to other notable figures, including Paul McCartney, Stephen Hawking, Nigella Lawson, and Liam Gallagher. She is also known for her role in the divorce of Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, where she secured the surrender of royal titles and a £3 million settlement for Andrew in May 1996. Her professional trajectory includes training as a chef before qualifying as a solicitor in 1980 and joining the prestigious firm Farrers in 1984.

Financial Claims Exceed Previous Record Settlements

Natalia Potanina's legal team, led by Frances Hughes, has formally presented demands for £2.17 billion, which would surpass the previous record of £554 million awarded to Princess Haya bint Al Hussein against Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Hughes, who co-founded a legal firm specializing in wealthy divorces and recently represented Karen Countess Spencer, outlined the specific components of this substantial claim. The requested sum includes £150 million designated for the purchase of a new home and a £441 million maintenance fund intended to support Natalia's lifestyle.

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If the court determines that the initial claim is excessive, Natalia Potanina has asserted her right to a minimum settlement of £600 million. This lower threshold is calculated based on her need to maintain the standard of living she enjoyed during her marriage to Vladimir Potanin. The couple met when Natalia was 17 years old and married in 1983, a union that lasted for decades before the current separation proceedings began. The legal arguments center on the valuation of global assets and the appropriate division of wealth accumulated over a long-term partnership.

Political Sanctions and Corporate Ownership Context

Vladimir Potanin faces significant legal and financial hurdles due to his status as a sanctioned individual under British government regulations. These sanctions stem from his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom Potanin has been described as an ice hockey buddy. Despite these restrictions, Potanin retains majority control of Norilsk Nickel, one of the world's largest producers of nickel and palladium. The intersection of corporate governance, international sanctions, and private family law adds a unique layer of difficulty to the litigation.

The 15-day hearing commenced on a Wednesday at the High Court in London, marking the beginning of a rigorous examination of financial disclosures and legal precedents. Frances Hughes, a 72-year-old veteran of family law, is opposing the claims on behalf of Natalia Potanina. Hughes has a reputation for handling complex cases involving significant wealth, bringing extensive experience to this confrontational legal environment. The proceedings require precise navigation of both domestic English law and the geopolitical realities affecting the respondent's assets.

Legal Precedents and Future Implications

The outcome of this case will likely influence future high-net-worth divorce settlements involving sanctioned entities and international assets. Fiona Shackleton's involvement ensures that the defense will be robust, leveraging her history of successful negotiations with royal and celebrity clients. Her distinctive professional style, including her noted fashion choices, contrasts with the serious nature of the financial stakes involved. Observers note that her approach has often been perceived as a strategic branding exercise that disarms opponents through charm and determination.

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As the case progresses, the court will need to determine the validity of the claims against the backdrop of international restrictions. The potential settlement figures represent a significant shift in the valuation of marital assets in British courts. The proceedings will provide clarity on how UK courts handle disputes where one party is subject to financial sanctions and holds substantial interests in global commodity markets. The final judgment will establish critical precedents for cross-border asset protection and equitable distribution in international divorces.