Fiona Goddard Grooming Case: Police Error and Systemic Failures

Fiona Goddard recounts how police returned her to abusers after she claimed to be 18. This article details the grooming gang convictions and institutional failures in Bradford and the UK.

Fiona Goddard, a survivor of severe child sexual exploitation in Bradford, has revealed that police officers returned her to her abusers after she mistakenly identified herself as an adult during her rescue. The incident occurred in 2010, two years after she was first groomed by a gang of men from the age of 14. Goddard ran away from a children's home in Bradford in 2008, initiating a harrowing ordeal that saw her trafficked across multiple cities including Blackburn, Rotherham, Rochdale, Birmingham, Edinburgh, and Oldham.

The Rescue and Police Mistake

Two years after the grooming began, police officers tracked the then 16-year-old Ms. Goddard to a property in Bradford. Inside, they found seven men of Pakistani heritage, some half-dressed, surrounded by drugs and empty alcohol bottles in a filthy lounge. It was in these abhorrent conditions that the men violently raped and abused the teenager. Officers rescued Ms. Goddard from the sordid gang but, in the back of a police car having been plied with copious amounts of drugs and alcohol, she mistakenly told them she was 18.

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Despite being logged on the police database as an under-age victim of child sexual exploitation, the officers returned her to the hellhole she had just been rescued from. When they dropped Ms. Goddard back at the home, one officer told her abusers: 'She says she's over-age - enjoy your night, lads.' This specific error meant that a child in need of protection was handed back to the very predators who were abusing her, compounding the trauma she had already endured.

Systemic Failures and The Network Map

Analysis has now revealed that at least 60 police officers were involved in the grooming gang, either actively participating or ignoring the sex crimes. Anonymous researchers created The Network Map, an attempt to establish the exact number of officers involved in the evil. The database pulled together criminal trial transcripts, police and local authority records, survivor testimonies, and media reports. More than 1,000 perpetrators have been identified and more than 3,000 connections have been revealed between them on the map.

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A review by Baroness Louise Casey found that Asian Muslim men were overwhelmingly responsible for the abuse of thousands of mostly white girls. Being returned to her abusers was not the only time Ms. Goddard fell victim to mistreatment at the hands of the police. By the age of 15, Fiona became pregnant by one of her rapists and gave birth days after her 16th birthday. The newborn was soon taken from her arms and given up for adoption as she was told she couldn't keep her daughter.

Sentences and Convictions in 2019

The abuse carried on for another two years, with police laying the blame on her. The sordid gang of abusers also terrified Ms. Goddard into years of silence by showing her morbidly violent videos of people's skulls being crushed. It was not until 2019 that the nine grooming gang members faced justice when they were jailed for more than 130 years. Ms. Goddard said the prosecution was one she had to fight 'tooth and nail for' having repeatedly reported the case to police for five years.

Specific sentences included Izar Hussain receiving a 16-year sentence and Parvaze Ahmed being jailed for 17 years. Saeed Akhtar was found guilty of one charge of rape and two charges of causing or inciting child prostitution. Zeeshan Ali was found guilty of one charge of sexual assault and was jailed for 18 months. Fahim Iqbal was jailed for 7 years for aiding and abetting rape, while Kieran Harris was jailed for 17 years.

Victim Blaming and Legal Outcomes

Basharat Khaliq was sentenced in 2019 to 20 years imprisonment. He was given 16 years for five counts of rape, served concurrently, and four years for assault by penetration, to be served consecutively. Naveed Akhtar was also jailed for 17 years. Ms. Goddard recalled how she was accused of exchanging sex for gifts by age 14 and described as running a brothel by 17. Repeatedly, they said she was streetwise and knew how to look after herself, downgrading her missing person reports.

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Fiona bravely waived her right to anonymity following the case as she 'didn't want people to think this was a reason to be ashamed anymore'. 'I didn't do anything wrong,' she said. The case highlights the devastating impact of institutional failure on vulnerable young people, as well as the long and difficult path to justice for survivors of organized child sexual exploitation in the United Kingdom.