Finnish President Alexander Stubb urges deeper EU-Turkiye cooperation on security and enlargement during the EU Enlargement Forum in Brussels on November 16, 2026.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has issued a direct appeal for strengthened strategic ties between the European Union and Turkiye during his address at the EU Enlargement Forum in Brussels on Monday, November 16, 2026. Stubb characterized Ankara as a major European security actor and an indispensable ally within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization framework, highlighting the critical nature of their bilateral relationship in an era of increasing geopolitical instability.

Stubb Outlines Security Cooperation Goals

During his speech at the forum, President Stubb emphasized that the European Union and Turkiye share significant common interests that warrant deeper engagement across multiple policy domains. He stated that cooperation between the two parties can and should be intensified wherever their strategic priorities align, suggesting a pragmatic approach to diplomacy that focuses on mutual benefits rather than ideological divides. The Finnish leader argued that acknowledging Turkiye's role as a key security player is essential for maintaining stability in Europe and its surrounding regions.

Also read How to Watch France vs. Turkiye on TV, Live Stream

Stubb's remarks were delivered against a backdrop of growing uncertainty, as he noted that Europe has recently awakened from a period of geopolitical complacency and is now actively rearming to become a true geopolitical actor. He pointed to the increasing competition among great powers, the ongoing war on the continent, technological rivalries, and general global instability as primary drivers for this shift in European foreign policy. This new reality, according to the president, necessitates a more robust and integrated approach to continental defense and diplomatic engagement.

Defense Industry and Strategic Depth

Highlighting the economic and industrial dimensions of this partnership, Stubb noted that Turkiye has developed a rapidly expanding defense and aerospace sector with more than 3,500 companies operating in the industry. This growth has transformed the nation into an increasingly significant producer and exporter of arms, adding substantial strategic depth to its military capabilities. By recognizing this industrial prowess, the Finnish president underscored the tangible value Turkiye brings to broader European security architectures and collaborative defense initiatives.

Advertisement

The president also argued that the expansion of the European Union serves as a vital strategic response to the multifaceted challenges facing the continent today. He described enlargement as the most successful foreign policy tool the European Union has ever possessed, urging member states to leverage this instrument to counter external pressures and internal fragmentation. By combining enlargement with creative, flexible, and gradual integration, Stubb believes the bloc can reestablish itself as a central strategic project of the modern era.

Geopolitical Power and Enlargement

Emphasizing the correlation between size and influence, Stubb asserted that power is inherently linked to scale, noting that a larger European Union can project greater global influence. He argued that expanding the union is not merely about economic integration but is fundamentally about enhancing the bloc's capacity to act as a unified and formidable international actor. This perspective aligns with his broader vision of a Europe that is no longer passive but actively shapes global outcomes through strengthened institutional frameworks and expanded membership.

As the forum proceedings continued, the focus remained on how these diplomatic and strategic alignments can be practically implemented in the coming months. Stakeholders across the continent are now tasked with translating these rhetorical commitments into concrete policy actions that address both immediate security concerns and long-term structural goals.

Regional Integration Challenges Remain

While the push for closer EU-Turkiye ties gained traction, other regional integration efforts faced significant hurdles. Turkish officials reported that progress on integrating the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria has fallen short of expectations, indicating continued complexities in regional security arrangements. This setback highlights the intricate nature of Middle Eastern diplomacy and the challenges faced when attempting to unify disparate armed groups under broader strategic frameworks.

Advertisement

Despite these regional complications, the overarching message from Brussels was one of strategic recalibration. The European Union is increasingly viewed as a geopolitical entity that must adapt its enlargement policies to meet new security realities. As member states deliberate on the path forward, the emphasis remains on building resilient partnerships that can withstand the pressures of great power competition and regional conflicts.

The dialogue initiated by President Stubb serves as a reminder that European security is inextricably linked to its relationships with key external partners. By advocating for a more inclusive and strategically engaged approach to enlargement, the Finnish president has set the stage for ongoing debates about the future shape of European unity and its role on the global stage.