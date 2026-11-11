Finnish Parents Launch Anti‑Racism Campaign After Abuse Reports

Parents in Finland have started a nationwide anti‑racism campaign after a mother raised concerns about racist comments and symbols in schools and online. The movement has attracted dozens of supporters and urges parents, teachers and schools to act together.

A Helsinki ‑based mother of Turkish origin, Zeynep Falay, sparked a nationwide anti‑racism movement after she discovered racist remarks and symbols at her children's school and in online spaces frequented by young people.

How the Campaign Began

Falay first posted on LinkedIn after her teenage child told her about a comment that was dismissed as a joke, a symbol that appeared on a classroom wall, and stickers circulated among classmates. In her post, Falay urged other parents to ask their children what they see at school and online, and how they respond when someone makes a racist joke.

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The post quickly drew the attention of three other parents who shared similar concerns about shifting attitudes towards immigrants and minority groups. Together, they launched a campaign that has since attracted dozens of people across Finland.

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Some teachers have admitted they need better tools to respond to racism, as Falay pointed out. The campaign urges parents to speak to one another and to ask schools what they observe and how they are addressing incidents of racism. "If we oppose racism, we also need to participate actively in creating the culture we want our children to grow up in," Falay wrote.

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Other parents have described personal experiences that illustrate the urgency of the issue. One parent recounted how two teenagers attacked her eight‑year‑old child as the child cycled home from school. She stressed that such incidents should not trickle down to children and that racism is becoming more accepted throughout society.

Research Highlights Alarming Trends

A University of Helsinki social psychology researcher warned that far‑right rhetoric can spread to young people through jokes, memes and irony, making discriminatory ideas appear ordinary or entertaining. A Finnish Red Cross survey showed that 95 per cent of respondents aged 15 to 24 had experienced or witnessed racism online.

Additionally, a study by Finland's Police University College reported a record high in suspected hate crimes for the third consecutive year. The Finland Security and Intelligence Service has warned that social media platforms are being used to influence and recruit young people, and that police are monitoring the situation while stressing the need to work with schools and parents.

What Comes Next for Finland

The anti‑racism campaign has called for coordinated efforts between parents, teachers and authorities to address the problem. Schools are being encouraged to implement new training and response protocols, while parents are invited to form local support groups. The campaign hopes to raise awareness, reduce racist incidents, and foster a more inclusive environment for all children in Finland.