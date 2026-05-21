Finnish Divers Unravel Mystery of Italian Divers’ Cave Trapping in Maldives, Uncover Video Footage of Final Moments

Updates on how five Italian divers lost their lives in a cave complex in the Maldives, including the identities of the divers and the location where their bodies were found.

A team of Finnish expert divers may have unraveled the mystery as to how five Italian divers lost their lives inside a cave complex in the Maldives .

The company that recovered the bodies of the group on Thursday said its divers found them in a corridor with a dead end where they were believed to have been trapped. Four of the bodies were identified as Monica Montefalcone, an associate ecology professor at the University of Genoa; her daughter Giorgia Sommacal; marine biologist Federico Gualtieri; researcher Muriel Oddenino; and diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti.

The Finnish divers found the body of a diving instructor outside the cave, while the body of a fifth diver was found earlier this week. The operation was time sensitive because authorities feared sharks would disturb the bodies. The diving group is believed to have mistaken a corridor for the correct one and had trouble turning around, using standard tanks that did not give them enough time to explore further underwater.

Authorities are also investigating how the group was permitted to descend to nearly 200 feet, despite the Maldives restricting tourist diving to 98 feet





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Finnish Divers Italian Divers Maldives Cave Complex Expert Divers Mistake Standard Tanks Gopro Footage Investigation Location Corridor Dead End Permit Alan Marroni Fear Final Moments

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